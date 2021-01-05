Combat

Fight of the Day: Francisco Filho vs. Sam Greco

Fight of the Day: Francisco Filho vs. Sam Greco

Combat

Fight of the Day: Francisco Filho vs. Sam Greco

By January 5, 2021 11:51 am

By |

 

Date: November 9, 1997
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix ’97
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

1hr

Combat 1hr ago

    1. Kazuto Ioka: Thwarted young Tanaka’s attempt to become the fastest boxer in history to win four-division (…)

More Combat
Home