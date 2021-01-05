Ten Numbers That Show How 2020 Was a Special Season for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had an outstanding campaign in 2020, bouncing back to his MVP level of play that we saw from 2009-2016.

Rodgers led the NFL in so many categories as he became comfortable in Matt LaFleur’s offense during his second season working with the coach. The result was pure magic over the course of the 2020 season.

While we all had the pleasure of watching Rodgers play quarterback at such a high level, here are 10 statistics that show why 2020 was a special season for Aaron Rodgers:

48

48 is the number of touchdown passes that Rodgers threw this season, a new career high. His previous best was 45 set back in 2011, his first MVP season.

How consistent was Rodgers? In seven games this season, he threw four touchdown passes in a game. That’s nearly half the schedule. So, not only was Rodgers excellent, but he was consistently excellent throughout the 2020 campaign.

The breakdown of touchdown passes is as follows: 29 to wide receivers, 16 to tight ends and three to running backs.

Keep in mind that Rodgers had 51 touchdown passes in 2018 and 2019 combined. Yes, he made the Pro Bowl both of those seasons.

12

12 is the number of games that Rodgers played in this season in which he threw no interceptions. The Packers were 11-1-0 in those 12 games.

The biggest thing that separates Rodgers from Brett Favre is that Rodgers rarely turns the ball over while Favre threw more than his share of interceptions.

By not turning the ball over, Rodgers doesn’t give the opposition extra chances to score points. Furthermore, the points they do score have to be earned on longer drives. Rodgers’ efficiency and ability to protect the football is a significant reason for his success.

70.7

70.7 was Rodgers completion percentage this season, a career high. That number led the league and topped his previous career high of 68.3 set back in 2011, his first MVP season.

Rodgers’ comfort in year two of this offense has resulted in him taking shorter pass plays when they are available and still taking shots downfield for long passes when the opportunity arises. This has resulted in the highest single-season completion percentage in his brilliant NFL career.

9.6

9.6 is Rodgers’ yards per attempt this season and that figure also led the league. This was the second best mark of Rodgers’ career, topped only by the 10.5-yards per attempt he put together in 2011.

This means that the plays Rodgers and LaFleur are calling are being productive and gaining consistent yardage. The results speak for themselves.

1.0

1.0 was Rodgers’ interception percentage this season, the lowest mark in the league among qualified passers. In 526 attempts, Rodgers was intercepted only five times.

121.5

Rodgers’ quarterback rating for the season was a league-leading 121.5.

By the way, Rodgers 2020 season quarterback rating is the second highest mark in NFL history. The only better season ever was the 122.5 rating achieved in 2011 by none other than Aaron Rodgers.

A-Rod now has the two best statistical quarterbacking seasons ever in NFL history.

14

14 is the number of games that Rodgers quarterback rating was 100.0 or higher. That is remarkable consistency for a quarterback. The only two exceptions were the loss to Tampa Bay in Week 6, and Green Bay’s Week 15 against the Panthers in which he still had a rating of 91.6.

This number shows how consistently excellent Rodgers was during this season, something that is easy to take for granted when he continues to play that well week after week.

He did this while facing some highly-ranked defenses (by DVOA) like the Bears (twice), Saints, Colts, Bucs and 49ers.

11

Eleven is the number of different players that caught a touchdown pass from Rodgers in 2020. That includes two players in double digits in Davante Adams (18) and Robert Tonyan (11). Four players caught their first career touchdown passes from Rodgers this year including Equanimeous St. Brown, Jace Sternberger, Dominique Dafney and Malik Taylor.

18

Eighteen different players caught at least one pass from Rodgers this season including…. Aaron Rodgers. Yes, the quarterback caught one pass that was deflected back to him for minus-six yards. It happened in the Packers Week 2 win over Detroit at Lambeau Field.

Among the other players who caught at least one pass from Rodgers this season include Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney, A.J. Dillon, Darrius Shepherd, Tavon Austin, Malik Taylor, Equanimeous St. Brown, Marcedes Lewis, Tyler Ervin, Jace Sternberger, Jamaal Williams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan and of course, Davante Adams.

412

412 is Rodgers’ new career touchdown pass total during the regular season. His 400th career touchdown pass came in the Packers 30-16 win over the Eagles on December 6. It was only fitting that Davante Adams caught the milestone pass and he promptly gave the football to Rodgers for safe keeping.

