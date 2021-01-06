Alex Morgan diagnosed with coronavirus

One of the most high-profile women’s soccer players in the world, Alex Morgan of San Dimas, CA, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the British Broadcasting Company on Tuesday. Morgan initially tested positive for coronavirus while spending time in California during the Christmas holiday season.

In social media, Morgan stated that she and her family all have coronavirus. She is married to Servando Carrasco, a defensive midfielder for Fort Lauderdale CF of the United Soccer League League One. Carrasco, who is from Coronado, CA, and Morgan, have a seven-month-old daughter named Charlie, according to the Associated Press.

California is the hot spot for coronavirus in the United States. There have been 2,501,232 cases of coronavirus with 27,430 deaths. There are also 1,415, 726 active cases of coronavirus in California, while 1,058,076 people in California have recovered from this horrendous disease.

Morgan won the gold medal for the United States in women’s soccer at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. She also has won two Women’s World Cup titles with the United States. The first came in 2015 in Canada, and the second came in 2019 in France. In 170 games while playing for the United States Women’s National Soccer Team, Morgan already has 107 goals at the age of 31.

At the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Morgan scored six goals, which tied her with teammate Megan Rapinoe of Redding, CA, for the most goals in the tournament. Five of the six goals came in one game, a 13-0 United States triumph over Thailand. Morgan also tied the record for the most goals in a single Women’s World Cup game. Michelle Akers of Santa Clara, CA also had five goals in a 7-0 United States win over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the 1991 Women’s World Cup in China. For Morgan’s record-tying performance in France, she won the 2019 ESPY Award for the best female athlete.

In other American soccer news, Greg Vanney has been named the new head coach of LA Galaxy. Vanney had spent the last seven seasons coaching Toronto FC and winning the MLS Cup in 2017.