Betting Odds for NFL Wild Card Weekend

This Saturday, the NFL playoffs commence. It goes without saying that fans, sports bettors, players, and organizations are relieved and excited for the postseason to kick-off, given all the ups and downs during the 2020 season.

Historically, the NFL is one of the most popular leagues in America and when the playoffs roll around sports bettors welcome the opportunity to double-down on their Super Bowl futures bets and bet on individual games.

Marquee Matchups

There are many interesting storylines and games this postseason but two of the most compelling matchups to watch this weekend include the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, NFC West rivals, and the game between Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

On paper, these two teams are fairly evenly matched. However, there are questions swirling around Rams QB, Jared Goff, as he is working towards becoming fully healthy. The same is true for one of his top weapons, Cooper Kupp.

Seattle is led by all-pro QB Russell Wilson and will be playing at home in Seattle. Nevertheless, the oddsmakers at DraftKings expect this to be a close game as the spread currently sits at -3 in favor of the Seahawks.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee TitanS

Arguably the most interesting matchup on the AFC side of the bracket is the game between the Ravens and the Titans. These two teams met last year, with the Titans pulling off the upset.

This year, both teams are well-positioned to make a deep run. However, as of Wednesday, January 6th, the Titans announced they are navigating a COVID-19 scare as one of their trainers tested positive for the virus. The Ravens are very much familiar with this as earlier in the season they lost Lamar Jackson and others due to COVID-19. It will be very interesting to see what news comes out of Tennessee and if their personnel is impacted ahead of the game.

Right now, oddsmakers at DraftKings have Baltimore as a road favorite at -3.5.

Below is a complete breakdown of the point spread odds for each wild card matchup. Games are scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 9th, and Sunday, January 10th.

The odds below are provided DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM and are subject to change.