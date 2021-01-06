Josh Sweat, Alex Singleton among Eagles players who stood out in 2020 season

After a roller coaster 17-week NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles lost 20-14 against the Washington Football Team on Sunday night in game 256. The Eagles ended the season with a record of 4-11-1 and will have the sixth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia’s record is a perfect description to explain how the team played through this season. Most of the time, it was not pretty. While other times it elicited moments of hope and things to build on for next season. That being said, we saw numerous players step up and really make a name for themselves in a lost season.

Some of these players were not household names to begin the season, but now they could have a pivotal role going role. Here are at Total Sports Live, we are going to discuss those players who surprised us this season.

1. Travis Fulgham

Coming out of nowhere earlier this season was second-year wideout Travis Fulgham. Fulgham was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia in August after being waived by the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

The former sixth-round pick made his Eagles’ debut in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, where he scored his first NFL touchdown. Over the next four games, Fulgham put up solid numbers of 70+ receiving yards and six-plus receptions.

As the season went along, Fulgham’s targets dropped, and he suddenly disappeared from the offense.

But the former Old Dominion standout finished the season with 38 receptions (67 targets) for 539 yards and four touchdowns. Nevertheless, that four-game stretch showed Fulgham could be an integral young piece for the Eagles. — Nick

2. Josh Sweat

Sweat is an elite athlete for his size and explosive off the line of scrimmage. Paired with his long arms, which make it difficult for an offensive lineman to engage him, Sweat was a menace for opposing offenses in 2020.

He was a fourth-round pick for the Eagles in the 2018 NFL draft and has been a consistent role player over the last two seasons. This season, Sweat took the next step towards becoming a full-time starter with six sacks.

In his final game of the season against the New Orleans Saints, Smith recorded two sacks, including one crucial forced fumble on Taysom Hill late in the fourth quarter. — Harrison

3. Greg Ward Jr

The former University of Houston quarterback and AAF wide receiver had a breakout 2020 season for the Philadelphia Eagles. Ward became a folklore hero down the stretch last season, which included a game-winning touchdown catch against Washington.

To his credit, the 25-year-old slot wideout did not rest on his 2019 laurels. Instead, Ward became a reliable option for a beleaguered Eagles’ wide receiver unit this season. The 25-year-old receiver had 53 receptions (79 targets) for 419 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. He also recorded a reception in every single game this season. Ward is not the flashiest or fastest wideout. However, he does the little things and always finds a way to get open. — Jovan

4. Alex Singleton

The CFL former Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2017, linebacker Alex Singleton had a breakout season in a down year for the Eagles.

After being a special teams player in 2019 and for the first few games of 2020, the 27-year-old found an opportunity to showcase his talent after injuries and a thin linebacking core forced him into the lineup. Singleton amassed a team-high 120 total tackles, two sacks, and one interception on the year. That being said, the Eagles would be wise to bring back the pending free agent after the breakout season he had. — Nick

5. Nate Herbig

Herbig was an undrafted free agent out of Stanford who was thrown into action early and stepped up to the challenge well. Herbig was far from the projected lineup in the spring.

But by September, he was starting at left guard in Week 1. He is a powerful interior offensive lineman who will greatly benefit from a more traditional offseason program in the spring.

Nevertheless, Herbig’s 12 starts this season will be a good building block for his career and valuable in-game experience. The Eagles will hopefully head into next season much healthier on the line. Herbig’s experience and versatility (listed as the backup center) should benefit him in the roster battle next season. — Harrison