UND Travels to Colorado Springs to Take on Tigers

Well there’s some good news for University of North Dakota hockey fans. The wait is over. Instead of being idle this weekend, the UND hockey team will travel to Colorado Springs and take on the Colorado College Tigers in an important two-game conference series.

Originally, this weekend, UND was supposed to entertain the Omaha Mavericks at Ralph Engelstad Arena, however, the series was postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals. (That seems to be a popular new buzz phrase.)

The same thing happened to the Denver Pioneers. This Weekend, the Tigers were supposed to play the Pioneers in a two-game series on January 8-9, 2021. Due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, you get the idea. So that series was postponed.

While the Mavericks and Pioneers remain home on quarantine, the Tigers and Hawks will play instead on January 10-11, 2021. During the Tuesday press conference Berry had made mention to this.

“Right now, the league, (UND AD) Bill Chaves and (Associate AD of Operations) Erik Martinson are very proactive in trying for us to play shortly,” Berry said referring to UND’s athletic directors. “We haven’t given up playing in the short term even though Omaha had some cases. Which doesn’t allow us to play (against the Mavericks). I think there are plans in place going forward hopefully that we can resume our regular season schedule very shortly. I think that’s due to the hard work of the NCHC and our athletic department.”

Schedule openings help UND-CC play this weekend. North Dakota to visit Colorado Springs this Sunday-Monday to open second half. #UNDproud https://t.co/Ul83lwhIau — North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) January 6, 2021

Below is the updated schedule.

NORTH DAKOTA’s CURRENT SCHEDULE

Jan. 10 at Colorado College * 8:07PM

Jan. 11 at Colorado College * 8:07PM

Jan. 15 at Denver* 8:07PM

Jan. 16 at Denver * 8:07PM

Jan. 22 COLORADO COLLEGE *7:37PM

Jan. 23 COLORADO COLLEGE * 6:07PM

Jan. 29 at Omaha * 6:07PM

Jan. 30 at Omaha * 6:07PM

Feb. 5 DENVER * 7:37PM

Feb. 6 DENVER * 6:07PM

Feb. 19 OMAHA * 7:37PM

Feb. 20 OMAHA * 6:07PM

Feb. 26 at Omaha* 7:07PM

Mar. 5 OMAHA* 7:37PM

Mar. 12-14 NCHC Quarterfinals

Mar. 19-20 NCHC Frozen Faceoff (St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

Mar. 26-27 NCAA Regionals Fargo, N.D. (Scheels Arena)

Apr. 8-10 NCAA Frozen Four Pittsburgh, Pa.