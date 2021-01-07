Combat

Fight of the Day: Iran Barkley vs. Thomas Hearns I

By January 7, 2021 9:59 am

By

 

Date: June 6, 1988
Card: Knockout Nite
Championship(s): WBC World Middleweight Championship (Hearns)
Venue: Las Vegas Hilton
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

