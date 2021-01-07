Honoring former Eagles (and fans) lost in 2020

The network powers-that-be took away our Comments Section in 2020, but here at the EYE we still honor our tradition of noting former Eagles and fans we have lost over the past year.

Regular readers here and at PE.com over the years are now missing several all-time posters, including Philly-born DDD from Dallas, Joe “Woody” Wood from New Mexico, and the beloved “Old Bill” from Chester, Pa. May they rest in peace and occasionally channel their football opinions through us…

Among former players, Eagles legends Greg Brown, Timmy Brown, Dick Coury, Tom Dempsey, Dick Lucas, Howard Mudd, and Pete Retzlaff passed away in 2020.

Even in Philadelphia, few fans remember Greg Brown. That’s because the 6-5, 265-pound defensive end played in those dreary years from 1982 through ’86 when the Eagles were an NFC East bottom-feeder. It is too bad because he deserved better.

Brown, who died September 26 at age 63, was a great story, a hard hat who literally walked off a construction site and into the National Football League.

In the spring of 1981, a University of Illinois coach, John Teerlink, was stopped at a traffic light in Washington, D.C. He was in town on a recruiting trip and this big guy carrying a lunch pail walked in front of his car.

Teerlink recognized Brown as a kid he had coached two years earlier at Eastern Illinois. He honked his horn and waved. Brown hopped in the car. Over dinner, Brown told Teerlink he was making $13.50 an hour working construction. Football, he said, just never worked out.

Teerlink asked Brown if he’d like to try pro ball. Brown said, sure, but who would take a chance on a guy who hardly played at all in college? Teerlink said he would make a few calls. He also slipped Brown $50 and told him to eat a few steaks.