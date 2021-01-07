MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 7/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Santiago Ponzinibbio (27-3) vs Li Jingliang (17-6) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Wu Yanan (11-3) vs Joselyne Edwards (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Su Mudaerji (13-4) vs Zarrukh Adashev (3-2) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Chiesa – Jan 20th

Warlley Alves (13-4) vs Mounir Lazzez (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Chiesa – Jan 20th

Markus Perez (12-4) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Chiesa – Jan 20th

Pedro Munhoz (18-5) vs Jimmie Rivera (23-4) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th

Curtis Blaydes (14-2) vs Derrick Lewis (24-7) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Feb 20th

Sergey Spivak (11-2) vs Jared Vanderaa (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Feb 20th

Mike Trizano (8-1) vs Rafael Alves (19-9) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Feb 20th

Andrei Arlovski (30-19, 2 NC) vs Tom Aspinall (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Feb 20th

Alec Caceres (17-12) vs Kevin Croom (21-12) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – Feb 27th

Magomed Ankalaev (26-7) vs Nikita Krylov (14-1) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – Feb 27th

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jan Blachowicz (27-8) vs Israel Adesanya (20-0) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Jinh Yu Frey (9-6) vs Gloria de Paula (5-2) – UFC Fight Night 187 – Mar 13th

Derek Brunson (21-7) vs Kevin Holland (21-5) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Julia Avila (8-2) vs Julija Stoliarenko (9-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Jimmy Crute (12-1) vs Johnny Walker (18-5) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Mar 27th

