NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks & Previews

The NFL season finally reached the playoff weekend. The Wild Card weekend will provide plenty of action. In fact, the playoffs are being played on both Saturday and Sunday. The good part for the fans, though, is the games are being played as triple header games making it easier for you to sit back and just enjoy the football games the entire day and know you can enjoy the games.

One thing the NFL playoffs provide is plenty of action and that is going to give you some great NFL picks for your wagers this weekend. All you have to do is check out these great picks here, but then you can start to get the rest of the NFL picks on our main site.

Colts at Bills

The Colts had a good offense on the year, but were not one team that had been able to close out some of the games. Some of that stems from their weaker than expected defense, but also some from the fact that Rivers did look to crack under pressure and make rookie mistakes that a veteran should have been able to avoid.

Buffalo was able to shock a lot of opponents this year and even surprised the fans as well. The Bills finished with the second strongest offense in the NFL and were just behind the Chiefs in that regard. The Bills also had a great defense that kept the opponents offense shut down for most of the part. Look for the Bills offense to be fully prepared for the game here as Josh Allen has done great all year for the Bills.

The Bills will win this game as their offense is very hard to stop. The best part is the Bills also have a great defense as well that will keep the Colts offense off balance most of the game. However, one thing that could be problematic is the spread which is sitting at 7 points and even though the Bills will keep the Colts at bay, it will be hard to keep them from staying close in the game.

Bears at Saints

The Bears are somewhat settled in at quarterback, but still questionable in the position as well. The Bears have ended up playing good on the year lately and that will help them out quite a bit in the game here. The other thing that the Bears have going for them is a running attack that is starting to click at times on the season.

The Saints are coming in with some injuries at key positions and that could prove to be costly. The Saints, though, have been able to rely on Kamara for most of the production. One other thing the Saints have going for them is the fact that Brees is coming back healthy at the right time. Now, the downside is Brees has shown that he can get banged up and unlike before is unlikely to bounce back like he did before.

In this game it will depend on which one of the Bears teams shows up if it will be a good game, but at the same time it will depend if the Saints play at their good level or if they have to rely on Hill to lead the team. Now, with those factors all in play the Bears would have to play at the top of their game to get a win and that is very unlikely to happen at the level the Saints could bring to the table, which is why the Saints bring home the win.

Browns at Steelers

The Browns are coming to the game after pulling off what many consider to be a shocking win over the Steelers to close out the season. Now, one thing that Cleveland has going for them in the game here is the recent win over the Steelers, but also the ability to play at a level that has not really been seen by the Steelers and the younger players of the Browns tend to bounce back nicely from the fresh play.

Pittsburgh heads to the game here with a good record, but one that has proven to be difficult to keep level. The Steelers in their past few games have looked downright horrible and were not able to do anything to move the ball. Look for those problems to continue to plague Pittsburgh in this game here as the Steelers are unable to really bounce back as expected.

For this game here it will be a repeat of the final week of the year. The Steelers will come to the game here playing hard, but they are older and unable to keep up with the youthful players the Browns are bringing to the game here and that leads to Cleveland winning the game here in what should be an upset win.