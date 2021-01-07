PGA Golf 2021: Sentry Tournament of Champions Live Stream Reddit, TV Channels, Tee Times, Players, Results, Highlights, and Schedule

Heading over to round one of Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021. Golf fans are definitely excited about any competition that comes in their direction, including the Sentry Tournament of Champions. So, in case you’re searching for ways to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the web. We know exactly where you can do that.

The PGA Tour is back in action this week and kicks off the 2021 calendar year in paradise.

A 42-player field loaded with winners tees it up on Thursday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the first round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Marquee pairings to watch include world Nos. 1 and 3 Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, Callaway young guns Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, as well as Brendon Todd/Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer/Viktor Hovland.

Check out the tee times and TV info for the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf (All times ET)

Tee times

Tee time Players 2:10 p.m. Martin Laird, Hudson Swafford 2:20 p.m. Stewart Cink, Robert Streb 2:30 p.m. Brian Gay, Sergio Garcia 2:40 p.m. Michael Thompson, Andrew Landry 2:50 p.m. Nick Taylor, Carlos Ortiz 3 p.m. Adam Scott, Jason Kokrak 3:10 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Richy Werenski 3:20 p.m. Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel 3:30 p.m. Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann 3:40 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Cameron Champ 3:50 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Cameron Smith 4 p.m. Brendon Todd, Bryson DeChambeau 4:10 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Viktor Hovland 4:20 p.m. Tony Finau, Lanto Griffin 4:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger 4:40 p.m. Harris English, Mackenzie Hughes 4:50 p.m. Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im 5 p.m. Patrick Reed, Sebastián Muñoz 5:10 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa 5:20 p.m. Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele 5:30 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

Preview

It’s going to be unlike any Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort near Lahaina on the island of Maui in Hawaii we’ve seen with wide-open fairways and no grandstands due to zero spectators being allowed. Amen corner looks weird with the 12th tees just sitting there in no man’s land. It’s the same on the 15th and 16th.

Whatever way you look at it there won’t be the same pressure on Sunday with no patrons and no roars for eagles and birdies.

A lack of pressure was definitely a factor in Collin Morikawa’s US PGA win and Bryson DeChambeau’s US Open.

Of course, the mystique and prestige in winning a Green Jacket is enough to still rattle the nerves and those greens are still going to be stimping at 15 on Sunday.

When and Where Is the Sentry Tournament of Champions?

In 2021, the Sentry Tournament of Champions was held between the 11th and 7th of January. With respect to the venue, it will be the same as the previous years. And it is the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort near Lahaina on the island of Maui in Hawaii. The tournament will be telecast on TV, just as on the event’s legitimate site.

How to Watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions Live Stream Reddit without Cable?

Thankfully, the Master’s event can be watched on a number of platforms. So you’re good to go with the coverage. Fortunately, streaming services are very much associated with both CBS and ESPN. So you are ready to watch the event on either channel.

We should see which packages consist of these channels and the amount they cost. Also, let’s see which platforms feature these channels and how much they cost.

Sentry Tournament of Champions Live Streaming Reddit

If you want to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions for free the Reddit is the platform for you. You will need a Redditt account to watch the content. Type the relevant keyword in the search box and a number of links called subreddits will be listed.

Now choose the best link which has better video quality and live streaming with no hindrance. Reddit is a benefit for users but a lot of the time is consumed in finding the best streaming subreddits.

1. Sentry Tournament of Champions.com: – Official Channel

In 2018, fans had the chance to directly watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online over on Sentry Tournament of Champions.com. The tournament could be viewed completely without paying a dime on membership, or even a functioning cable contract.

The enchantment worked both in the program on your Smartphone or on a PC. Yet additionally through the Sentry Tournament of Champions’ portable application, which is accessible on iOS and Android.

2. ESPN+

Started in April 2018, ESPN+ is an incredible option for the individuals who need to appreciate some extra ESPN content and watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online. Over the normal substance that is as of now in the ESPN application, the membership opens up all the golden badge content like the unique content, special sporting events, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

The membership costs $5 every month, or $50 every year, based on the amount you need to pay on the double. Feel free to check our ESPN+ survey.

3. fuboTV

At the top of the list, we have fuboTV to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online, which is a sports-lovers’ dream come true. There are two bundles to pick from fubo and fubo Extra, and when you subscribe, you’ll find some packages where you can buy the add-ons for cheaper. There are also several extra channel packs and premium networks that you can add.

In spite of the fact that it’s one of the most well-known sports channels, fuboTV does not consist of ESPN channels. You can, however, get CBS and CBS Sports in the two fundamental packs – fubo and fubo Extra.

In case you’re hoping to ensure you can record the tournament in the event that you miss them, you can do that on fuboTV. The channel also offers 30 hours of cloud DVR recording. You can, however, increase it up to 500 hours by paying $9.99 every month. fuboTV additionally enables clients to watch content on up to two gadgets without a moment’s delay, with the possibility of including a third one for $5.99 every month. Read our fuboTV review to get every detail.

3. Sling TV

Another extraordinary platform that you should give a shot is Sling TV to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online, which enables clients to profoundly tweak everything. There are three packages which you can start by picking Orange ($25/mo), Blue ($25/mo), and Orange + Blue ($40/mo) -, along with heaps of additional channel packs and premium networks.

ESPN and ESPN 2 can be found in the Orange and Orange + Blue packs, however, there’s no hint of CBS in its bundles or additional packs. In the event that you like the platform and want to pay for a few months ahead of time, in that case, you will get a free TV reception apparatus to utilize. This antenna will assist you with viewing CBS over the air.

Sling TV offers no DVR space with its packs, yet you can include some as an additional component, to be specific 50 hours of extra room for $5 every month. In case you will go with the Orange pack, you should realize that you can just stream programs on one gadget. In the event that you go with the Orange + Blue pack, there are four streams accessible at once. We have a Sling TV review prepared in the event that you need to give it a read.

4. Hulu

Hulu offers live TV as a different plan to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online, blending video-on-request in with the TV. The month to month membership goes up to $44.99, however, the blend is very intriguing. There are additionally two or three-channel packs you can include, just as a few premium networks. The list of channels given by Hulu consists of CBS, CBS Sports, along with ESPN and ESPN 2, to name only a few.

With regards to cloud DVR, Hulu offers 50 hours of extra recording, yet you can increase up to 200 hours if you can pay $14.99 every month. Hulu offers VOD users a solitary screen to watch content on, yet live TV users get two screens. It’s additionally conceivable to move up to any number of screens by paying $14.99 every month. Read our Hulu review for more details.

5. YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another elective if you want to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online. The platform just offers a single bundle of channels, which is a bizarre choice for a service that could absolutely offer more. In any case, the month to month membership costs $40 and includes many channels and some extraordinary advantages. That list of channels we were discussing incorporates CBS, CBS Sports, just as ESPN and ESPN – the full bundle to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The channel furnishes clients with boundless cloud DVR extra storage and the content recorded is deleted after nine months. Besides, users can watch content on three gadgets without a moment’s delay, so everybody can have a great time while you watch golf. Read our YouTube TV survey for every detail.

6. DirecTV Now

Up next we have DirecTV Now Sentry Tournament of Champions online. It is an extraordinary platform that lets users to watch heaps of programs. Following a purge of the platform, there are currently seven packs to pick from on DirecTV Now. The new ones are called Plus and Max and they cost a considerable amount for the number of channels they offer. The five old packs got another name and they are currently twice as costly as they used to be – Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, Ultimate, and Optimo Mas.

It’s likewise conceivable to include a few universal packages, some Spanish-language channel packs, or premium networks. You will discover that the CBS is available in all bundles, however, CBS Sports is just part of Max, Extra and Ultimate. ESPN is a part of both Max and Plus, yet in addition Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, and Ultimate getting substituted with ESPN Deportes in Optimo Mas. DirecTV Now’s cloud DVR feature isn’t too extraordinary, with just 20 hours of recording space being advertised. You may watch content on up to two gadgets, however, you can include a third gadget for $5 every month. Read our DirecTV Now review to better understand the service.

7. PlayStation Vue

Finally, we have PlayStation Vue, which is an incredible choice to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions online. There are four groups you can pick from here – Access ($44.99/mo), Core ($49.99/mo), Elite ($59.99/mo), and Ultra ($79.99/mo) – and you can even include more channel packs, just as a few premium networks. On PlayStation Vue, you’ll see that ESPN and

ESPN 2 is available in all bundles, as well as CBS, while CBS Sports is just in the Core, Elite and Ultra packs.

PlayStation Vue offers an extraordinary cloud DVR feature, offering enough space for 500 programs. In addition, users can watch content on up to five gadgets without a moment’s delay. Also, you can split the screen into three and watch content from three screens simultaneously. Read our PlayStation Vue review for more information.

Rounds 1-2 – Thursday and Friday

The round starts at 2:10 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Watching the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Online Golf without cable:

Cutting the cord is one of the best alternatives to watching the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf on the official broadcasting networks- CBS, CBS Sports, ESPN, and ESPN 2. The subscription costs become nominal and there is increased flexibility for the fans to enjoy the sporting action on the go.

Sentry Tournament of Champions Official Website: It is the official home of the Master’s Golf 2021 and is priced at 40 USD per month. Therefore, it is the best option for the US citizen to watch the entire tournament without cable.

CBS All Access: It is the live tv streaming service of CBS network that provides a chance to watch Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf with a meager 5.99 USD monthly subscription that encloses a 7-day free trial as well. You simply need to sign in with your Amazon Prime membership credentials and Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 will be at your disposal.

ESPN+: It is the live streaming platform of ESPN network that is priced cheaply at just 4.99 USD per month or 49.99 USD per year and brings you an array of ESPN channels that host Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf Golf 2021.

Other options to cut the cord:

YouTube TV: With a subscription cost of 40 USD per month, it is one of the most affordable options to view the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf via all the official channels that are available on this service.

Sling TV: The Orange+Blue bundle of Sling TV is the most comprehensive one for golf lovers as it packs all the ESPN and CBS channels at just 40 USD monthly. You can go with either the Orange or the Blue bundles, priced at 25 USD each, but they will give you selective access to either of the CBS or ESPN networks.

Hulu with Live TV: The attractive 39.99 USD price is a great reason for golf fans to cut the cord and go with this option to view the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 golf live.

DirecTV Now: The four packages namely- Live a little, Just right, Go big and Gotta have it now are priced at 40, 55, 65, and 75 USD each, and brings you both CBS and ESPN networks featuring Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf Golf 2021.

FuboTV: The 59.99 USD price tag for 100 channels on 2 devices and 64.99 USD price tag for 109 channels on 3 devices simultaneously could entice golf lovers to go with this option.

PlayStation Vue: Featuring the entire ESPN network, the subscription cost of 49.99 USD is quite nominal for the entire Master’s Golf 2021 tournament.

How to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 live from different places in the world without a cable?

All the fans in the US, UK, Canada can avail of these options to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 live without cable. For US fans, Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf.com is an extra offering.

For the Australian fans, however, 9now.com is the best place to access channel 9 that will be streaming the entire Master’s Golf 2021 for free!

For other countries that are geo-restricted, you can use VPN services like NordVPN and ExpressVPN to override the blockades and enjoy the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf on your devices.

How to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf live via social media?

Reddit:

Reddit is one of the best options to cut the cord and not provide any subscription for online access to the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf. The users simply need to log in to their accounts with their Reddit credentials and try to find the relevant subreddits. Once they have found those, there will be lots of links uploaded by other Redditers that provide live action from the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf event. You need to find out a feasible link that has not been taken down by the official broadcasters and you can enjoy the action for free!

How to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021 using Kodi?

Kodi is a free, open-source media player app that is compatible with a number of devices. Kodi offers you an immersive set of choices to view Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf in great detail.

Watching Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf using a VPN on Kodi:

If a geo-block is restricting you from viewing the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf tournament on Kodi, you need to take help from VPN services. IPVanish is the most recommended VPN for Kodi subscribers. Apart from this, you can also download NordVPN or ExpressVPN to access high-quality broadcasts of Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf using either your paid subscription or the free addons.

Watching Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf for free on Kodi:

You can navigate to certain paid channels like Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf.com or ESPN+ through Kodi but the users also have an exciting set of choices to watch the entire tournament live for free. Certain Kodi add-ons offer this perk to those golf fans who don’t want to pay to watch Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf live.

BBC iPlayer Kodi addon or the Kodi iPlayer WWW: BBC iPlayer is a free addon found in the Kodi repository and available for users who have a UK TV license. On the other hand, the Kodi iPlayer WWW does not need a country-based verification. You can simply search in your Kodi app for these. Go to Addons, then Downloads, then Video Addons, and finally install the addon of your choice.

Zattoo Box: The Zattoo Box is a Kodi addon that is available for all fans located in Switzerland or those who connect to a Swiss VPN server. You need to direct yourself to Addons on the Kodi app. Then go to downloads, find the Video Addons and finally install Zattoo box from those.

IPTV AU: The IPTV AU is a great option for Aussie golf fans using Kodi as this addon directs them to the live coverage available on the Nine Network. To install the IPTV AU addon, you need to download the Matthuisman.NZ Kodi repo from the relevant site. Next, go to Addons and install the Mattuisman.nz zip file. After you have finished doing it, find this again after going to Addon and install it from the Kodi repository. Finally, locate Matthuisman.nz repository, go to Videos and install the IPTV AU addon.

Watching Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf on Kodi using paid add-ons:

You can find the paid subscription-based broadcast channels on the Kodi addons repository and enjoy Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 live.

Sling TV Kodi addon: Find the Sling TV Kodi addon from the official addons repository on the app. According to your preference, you can choose either the Orange or the Blue Bundle for just 25 USD per month. While the Orange will provide you the ESPN channels, the Blue bundle will offer you the CBS channels. You can also go for the Orange+Blue bundle for just 40 USD per month.

PlayStation Vue Kodi addon: You can locate the PS Vue Kodi addon in the official Kodi addon repository. Once you have paid a subscription cost of 49.99 USD per month for the PS Vue, viewing the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf will be a breeze using this addon.

Thus, enjoying the live action from the Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf 2021 Golf course is a cakewalk if you have the Kodi app on your streaming device.