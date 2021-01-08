Robert Williams tests positive, Boston Celtics lose 3 bigs to COVID-19 protocol

The Boston Celtics will be without Robert Williams, Grant Williams, and Tristan Thompson for the next seven days as part of the NBA’s COVID-19 Health and Safety protocol. Robert Williams has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. Thompson and Grant Williams are out due to contact tracing.

The Boston Celtics are scheduled to face the Washington Wizards tonight at 7:30. The Wizards had some level of potential exposure themselves, having played Seth Curry and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Curry tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. As of now, the game will go on as scheduled.

This leaves Boston with Daniel Theis and Tacko Fall as the only centers left on the roster and Semi Ojeleye as an option if the Celtics want to go small.

The Celtics will have up to 12 healthy bodies tonight if Javonte Green is cleared to leave the protocol and Jeff Teague can return from his sprained ankle. Two of those players are two-players Fall and Tremont Waters.