NBA

Paul Pierce likens Luka Doncic to himself, gets called out for it

Paul Pierce likens Luka Doncic to himself, gets called out for it

NBA

Paul Pierce likens Luka Doncic to himself, gets called out for it

By January 8, 2021 10:35 pm

By |

Paul Pierce has made plenty of hot takes since he retired and became an analyst, and his most recent one was all-that, but with a self-centered spin.

Pierce might be one of the top 100 players of all time, but he was never a guy that could carry a team of supporting players, without another star, such as LeBron James and Michael Jordan, for example.

Luka Doncic has already shown the ability to do that as well, and even though he’s yet to win a playoff series, what he singlehandedly did to the Clippers earlier in the year was noteworthy, and he’s in the running to win MVP this season.

As for Pierce, well, he recently praised Doncic. The way he did so was a bit unorthodox, though, as the former Celtics star compared the Mavs forward to himself, because of course he did.

“He got a lot of me in him,” Pierce said on ESPN’s “The Jump.”  “Seriously though. It looks slow & lethargic, but he always gets there. He’s a better passer, but as far as scoring ability, me & him got a lot in common.”

Twitter had plenty to say about it.

There are a lot of other comps for Luka — not involving Pierce. The analyst side of him should probably explore those in the future.

NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More NBA
Home