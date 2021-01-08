Red's Army

Rapid Recap: Quarantine Celtics hold on for ugly win over Wizards

January 8, 2021

Thank god the IPAs are flowing tonight. Because sober Chuck can’t handle the Celtics pissing away a 28-point 3rd quarter lead. The Cs survived though and beat the Wizards, 116-107.

With three rotation players (TT, Wiliams & Williams) out due to “health and safety protocols,” I expected a competitive game. What I didn’t expect was the Celtics to follow three-quarters of dominant play with some of the worst basketball I’ve seen since the 2006 season. Whatever Marcus Smart (13 points, 2-10 FG, 3 TOs) ate before tonight’s game, he should never eat again.

On the bright side, Tacko Fall (4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks) held his own in 19 minutes and generated one helluva Top 10 highlight (eat it, Russ).

Fortunately, no one will remember this game. All that matters is the Celtics (7-3) made enough plays for their fourth-straight win.

Now pass me another.

PS: Bradley Beal (41 points, 16-29 FG) is damn good. But so are they the Jays (Tatum – 32 points, 14-27 FG/Brown – 27 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists).

 

