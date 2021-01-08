Rapid Recap: Quarantine Celtics hold on for ugly win over Wizards

Thank god the IPAs are flowing tonight. Because sober Chuck can’t handle the Celtics pissing away a 28-point 3rd quarter lead. The Cs survived though and beat the Wizards, 116-107.

With three rotation players (TT, Wiliams & Williams) out due to “health and safety protocols,” I expected a competitive game. What I didn’t expect was the Celtics to follow three-quarters of dominant play with some of the worst basketball I’ve seen since the 2006 season. Whatever Marcus Smart (13 points, 2-10 FG, 3 TOs) ate before tonight’s game, he should never eat again.

On the bright side, Tacko Fall (4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks) held his own in 19 minutes and generated one helluva Top 10 highlight (eat it, Russ).

Fortunately, no one will remember this game. All that matters is the Celtics (7-3) made enough plays for their fourth-straight win.

Now pass me another.

PS: Bradley Beal (41 points, 16-29 FG) is damn good. But so are they the Jays (Tatum – 32 points, 14-27 FG/Brown – 27 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists).

YAAAAA TACKO!!!!!! — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 9, 2021

Jayson Tatum spikes the ball off the ground after being called for an offensive foul about 10 feet from Scott Foster … who, predictably, T's him up. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 9, 2021

Payton Pritchard showing off his speed here and manages to draw a foul with 0.4 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/QIZEANkJCw — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 9, 2021

How they giving Tatum a T for bouncing the ball but not Westbrook for smacking stuff off the scorers table?? — James Michael (@79jmichael) January 9, 2021

#Celtics lead #Wizards 33-28. Tatum 14 and Beal 14 in a battle for St. Louis supremacy. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 9, 2021

The Celtics seem to have the scouting report on Westbrook. It reads: Let him shoot jumpers. — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) January 9, 2021

C's up 13, 47-34. Tacko: 3 blocks, +12 in 7 minutes. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 9, 2021

Jaylen Brown buries a triple to force Scott Brooks to call timeout, and Boston has a 56-38 lead. Brown already is up to 18 points, while Jayson Tatum has 14. Tacko Fall had three blocked shots and is +14 in nine minutes. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 9, 2021

Jayson Tatum just flexed on Bradley Beal — he's up to 19 points on 8-of-12 FG in 15 first-half minutes. pic.twitter.com/9I5d4Uk4BN — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 9, 2021

66-47, Celtics at the half. Boston, shooting 68% led by as many as 21.

Tatum: 19 in 16 minutes

Brown: 18 in 18 minutes. Beal: 18 — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 9, 2021

Celtics lead 96-81 after 3 Last two home games: Celtics have led by 32 and 28. Tatum: 26

Brown: 24-10

Beal: 37 (19 in the 3rd quarter) — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 9, 2021

Semi comin' out of the break HOT! Scored 8 straight points for the #Celtics and did it in multiple ways. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) January 9, 2021

Mad 🕺🏼 Brad 🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/bEpDOxsb6I — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2021

I’m don’t know what to say. I can’t recall a worse stretch of basketball. Maybe from the Cs team in 2006. Maybe. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) January 9, 2021

T A C K O pic.twitter.com/VrpkFyxJE2 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 9, 2021

☘️ Celtics 116 🧙‍♂️ Wizards 107 🤩 Tatum (32) + Brown combine for 59 PTS

💫 Brad Beal: 41 PTS, 16-29 FG

🌮 Tacko Fall: 4 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK, +13

📈 C’s have won 4 straight, 6 of last 7

📉 Wiz trimmed lead from 28 to 4 in 4th — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 9, 2021

Box score