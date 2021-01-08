Rapid Recap: Quarantine Celtics hold on for ugly win over Wizards

Thank god the IPAs are flowing tonight. Because sober Chuck can’t handle the Celtics pissing away a 28-point 3rd quarter lead. The Cs survived though and beat the Wizards, 116-107.
With three rotation players (TT, Wiliams & Williams) out due to “health and safety protocols,” I expected a competitive game. What I didn’t expect was the Celtics to follow three-quarters of dominant play with some of the worst basketball I’ve seen since the 2006 season. Whatever Marcus Smart (13 points, 2-10 FG, 3 TOs) ate before tonight’s game, he should never eat again.
On the bright side, Tacko Fall (4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks) held his own in 19 minutes and generated one helluva Top 10 highlight (eat it, Russ).
Fortunately, no one will remember this game. All that matters is the Celtics (7-3) made enough plays for their fourth-straight win.
Now pass me another.
PS: Bradley Beal (41 points, 16-29 FG) is damn good. But so are they the Jays (Tatum – 32 points, 14-27 FG/Brown – 27 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists).
Easy 💰 pic.twitter.com/OpW0CP9Pfn
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 9, 2021
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 9, 2021
YAAAAA TACKO!!!!!!
— Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 9, 2021
Jayson Tatum spikes the ball off the ground after being called for an offensive foul about 10 feet from Scott Foster … who, predictably, T's him up.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 9, 2021
So Javonte's back pic.twitter.com/nTviF0ZpId
— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 9, 2021
Payton Pritchard showing off his speed here and manages to draw a foul with 0.4 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/QIZEANkJCw
— Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 9, 2021
How they giving Tatum a T for bouncing the ball but not Westbrook for smacking stuff off the scorers table??
— James Michael (@79jmichael) January 9, 2021
#Celtics lead #Wizards 33-28. Tatum 14 and Beal 14 in a battle for St. Louis supremacy.
— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 9, 2021
The Celtics seem to have the scouting report on Westbrook. It reads: Let him shoot jumpers.
— Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) January 9, 2021
Two-way Tacko Fall pic.twitter.com/rLKTz0YB3R
— Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 9, 2021
C's up 13, 47-34.
Tacko: 3 blocks, +12 in 7 minutes.
— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 9, 2021
Jaylen Brown buries a triple to force Scott Brooks to call timeout, and Boston has a 56-38 lead. Brown already is up to 18 points, while Jayson Tatum has 14. Tacko Fall had three blocked shots and is +14 in nine minutes.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 9, 2021
Jayson Tatum just flexed on Bradley Beal — he's up to 19 points on 8-of-12 FG in 15 first-half minutes. pic.twitter.com/9I5d4Uk4BN
— Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 9, 2021
66-47, Celtics at the half.
Boston, shooting 68% led by as many as 21.
Tatum: 19 in 16 minutes
Brown: 18 in 18 minutes.
Beal: 18
— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 9, 2021
Smartnado 🌪 pic.twitter.com/3y8f6QCbM9
— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 9, 2021
Celtics lead 96-81 after 3
Last two home games: Celtics have led by 32 and 28.
Tatum: 26
Brown: 24-10
Beal: 37 (19 in the 3rd quarter)
— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 9, 2021
Semi comin' out of the break HOT! Scored 8 straight points for the #Celtics and did it in multiple ways.
— Abby Chin (@tvabby) January 9, 2021
Mad 🕺🏼 Brad 🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/bEpDOxsb6I
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2021
I’m don’t know what to say. I can’t recall a worse stretch of basketball. Maybe from the Cs team in 2006. Maybe.
— Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) January 9, 2021
T A C K O pic.twitter.com/VrpkFyxJE2
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 9, 2021
Pritchard from deep! pic.twitter.com/qMftlmuyn5
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 9, 2021
☘️ Celtics 116 🧙♂️ Wizards 107
🤩 Tatum (32) + Brown combine for 59 PTS
💫 Brad Beal: 41 PTS, 16-29 FG
🌮 Tacko Fall: 4 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK, +13
📈 C’s have won 4 straight, 6 of last 7
📉 Wiz trimmed lead from 28 to 4 in 4th
— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 9, 2021