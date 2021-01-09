Philip Rivers addresses possibility of retirement after playoff exit

Philip Rivers gave it all he had in his final game under contract with the Colts, and played well, but came up just short in the 27-24 loss.

Rivers has been playing out a one-year contract, and it’s unclear if the team will want him back or not. In fact, it’s possible that Rivers could even choose to retire, possibly to get a job as an analyst or maybe even broadcaster.

But to his credit, he played well against a well-coached Bills defense. Rivers completed 27 of 46 passes for 309 yards, with two touchdowns. And, most importantly, he didn’t turn the football over.

He was asked if that will be his final game with the Colts, and he left it up to “God’s will.”

Here's Philip Rivers' full answer when asked if he wants to play an 18th season. He told me a few weeks back he's leaning towards wanting to return — and added if the team took a tough loss in the playoffs, that would only make it harder to walk away. pic.twitter.com/GAdD1jQ7zD — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 9, 2021

don’t leave us Philip Riverspic.twitter.com/jKEU6kOJD8 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 9, 2021

We’d love to see him come back, if only for the trash talk. He’s fun to watch.