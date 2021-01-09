The 2021 NFL Wild Card Playoffs Live Stream have arrived, and there is wall-to-wall action with now six games being played on wild-card weekend. Between the Saturday and Sunday tripleheaders starting at 1:05 p.m. ET, there are more spreads and point totals through which to navigate when making picks.

The Seahawks are the slightest favorites, by a field goal in their rubber match against the Rams in Seattle. The Ravens are the only AFC road favorites In Nashville, despite losing twice to the Titans in the past year. Playoffs 2021 Live NFL Crackstreams Live Free Streams on Reddit: Wild Card NFL Reddit with Buffstreams, Youtube, Twitter, Today game Schedule, Football Week.

With the 7-9 Washington Football Team and 8-8 Bears making the NFC playoffs, it’s no surprise they are the two biggest underdogs, Washington at home against the Buccaneers and the Bears on the road at the Saints.

For the most part, injuries are not an issue. The Rams are hoping Jared Goff will return from his fractured thumb, while Washington is leaning on Alex Smith to stay healthy after returning in Week 17. The Steelers, who rested Ben Roethlisberger in last week’s battle with the Browns, have suggested they might have a few QB wrinkles prepared for Josh Dobbs.

2021 NFL Playoff Schedule

Saturday, January 9

Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team

Where: FedExField in Landover, MD

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App

Sunday, January 10

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, Peacock

There is plenty to examine when it comes to the playoffs this year, as just one team from each conference received a first-round bye due to the added postseason slots. Is that something that guarantees the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers a spot in the conference championship game, or will it even matter? Let’s go ahead and dive into this juicy bracket.