Ravens troll Titans by dancing on logo after game-sealing INT (Video)

The Titans warmed up on the Ravens’ logo before a game earlier in the season, and Baltimore’s players clearly did not forgot about it.

And, not only that, they used it to exact sweet revenge.

Baltimore absolutely dominated Tennessee after a slow start in Sunday’s Wild Card game, riding its defense to a 20-13 victory. They gave up only three points in the game’s final three quarters, and sealed the win with an interception.

The celebration that followed was appropriate, too, as they ran onto the field and danced on the Titans logo.

Flipped the script perfectly.