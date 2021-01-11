9 Things to Learn About the 2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational 

All things are now set at Gulfstream Park as the 5th running of the Pegasus World Cup is bound to happen on January 23, 2021. The top horse racers in the last three years will showcase their best talents during this day, and one will be hailed as the fastest racehorse in this generation.

Mucho Gusto, the reigning Pegasus Cup titleholder, will content once again to defend his crown. Tax, Mr Freeze, and True Timber are also coming back to try one more time. Besides, last year’s biggest achievers, Tiz The Law, Knicks Go, Charlatan, Code of Honor, and Jesus’ Team, are the biggest challengers to expect inside the dirt track.

As the thrill of this year’s Pegasus begins to fill your senses, there are several reasons why you should not miss this annual event. Along with your pride of knowing who the contenders are, which you can find at www.tvg.com/promos/pegasus-world-cup/pegasus-cup-contenders.html, here’s what you first need to know before the 2021 Pegasus World Cup settles.

Tickets Are Still Up and Available

Horse racing fans are lucky enough as the Pegasus World Cup will allow spectators inside the field. However, there is a limited number of seats, and strict social distancing rules are imposed. If you haven’t booked your seating reservations yet, tickets are still up, and some are even discounted, which you can find at the official 2021 Pegasus World Cup site.

Learn to Get the Best Seating View

Compared to other horse racing competitions, you know, the Pegasus World Cup is an invitational series where only the best horses are allowed to participate. If you would not want to miss the thundering noise and thrilling racing action, learn to find the best seating view inside the Gulfstream Park.

Meet the Contenders

The gist of the Pegasus Cup is the racing event. Before you head on to this event, it’s a must that you should know the contenders, trainers, and jockeys. Do know that the official list of invitees was out last month, so you start meeting the best horses who are eligible to compete in the 5th Pegasus running.

Know the Two Pegasus Cup Races

Two major racing games are happening at the Pegasus World Cup. The first one is the Pegasus World Cup Turf, an undercard event where a $1 million prize awaits the winner. The second is the main event, which is the Pegasus World Cup happening on a dirt track. It has a purse prize of $3 million.

Understand How to Bet

Aside from knowing the contenders, the most important thing you should learn on or before the Pegasus Cup is to understand how and where to bet. You can get betting tickets at the assigned location inside the field. On the other hand, you can log in to your dedicated sportsbook and wager without going through the hassle of lining up.

Don’t Forget Your Cash

While utilizing online bookies are efficient to use when wagering, don’t forget your cash as you head on to the race day. You can still use it if you’d like to purchase betting tickets at the cashier. Not only that, parking fees and other event-related fees might be asked to be paid via cash, so make sure you get some.

Safety Medication And Protocols Are In Full Implementation

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, and the virus can still hit you anywhere you are. As Pegasus allows audiences inside the field, stricter social distancing rules and health protocols are imposed. Spectators who will see the action live must wear the needed protective equipment and pass through proper disinfection before occupying the reserved seats.

Live Party Is Less Likely To Happen

Like other prominent horse racing shows, live parties take place before and after the racing show. However, as Pegagus observes strict health regulations, this portion is less likely to happen. Stronach Group, the owner of Pegasus, is still doubtful about the live party event.

A Portion of the Whole Raised Funds Are Given to Retiring Horses

One of the best things that the Pegasus World Cup has is the charitable act they give to the retiring horses. A portion of the whole raised funds for the whole event is given to the retiring horses. It is allotted for the aftercare and the needs of the racehorse.

Takeaway

The Pegasus World Cup not only brings an action-packed show but also awards the best-thoroughbred racehorse in today’s generation. Besides, it is kind enough to give attention and funds to the retiring horses for their welfare. That said, as you take part in the upcoming Pegasus running, make sure to learn the things mentioned above to make your experience more rewarding.