NBA postpones more games, including Celtics vs Bulls

Via the NBA media release:

The National Basketball Association games scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Arena and tomorrow between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls at United Center have been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. The NBA and NBPA will be meeting today about modifying the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

A two-week hiatus seems logical, although as of last night Woj reported the league has no plans to do so.

The line about modifying Health and Safety Protocols sticks out like a sore thumb. Could the league consider easing protocols, in order to ensure more players are available for games?

UPDATE: The league to consider tightening protocols.

Among topics for GM call today centered on tightening protocols, sources tell ESPN: Re-examining shootarounds and practice lengths, pre-and-post game socializing on court (for example, hugs), further restrictions on restaurant dining and tighter rules on mask-wearing. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 11, 2021

