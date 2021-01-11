Top five NFL performers from Super Wild Card Weekend

For the first time since 1983, there were more than four games on the opening weekend of the National Football League playoffs. That is what we will now get with seven teams from each conference making the postseason. Here are the top five players from winning teams on Super Wild Card Weekend.

5) Cam Akers–Los Angeles Rams–The Florida State product had the third most yards from scrimmage in a playoff game by a rookie running back in NFL history. Akers had 176 yards in the Rams’ surprise 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams will play their NFC Divisional Playoff game next week in Green Bay.

4) Lamar Jackson–Baltimore Ravens–After losing to the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the AFC Wildcard game last season, and 30-24 in the regular season, the Ravens are off to the final eight with a 20-13 win over the Titans on Sunday. Ravens quarterback had 16 carries for 136 yards and one touchdown, to go along with 17 completed passes in 24 attempts for 179 passing yards.

3) Tom Brady–Tampa Bay Buccaneers–Heading into Tampa Bay’s game against the Washington Football Team on Saturday, many thought this game could be a blowout. It was not, as the 7-9 Washington Football Team only lost to the Buccaneers by eight points, 31-23. In the process, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady completed 22 of 40 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns.

2) Baker Mayfield–Cleveland Browns–For the first time since 1969, the Cleveland Browns won a playoff game on the road. On Sunday, the Browns had a phenomenal first quarter, outscoring the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-0 en route to a 48-37 win. Mayfield completed 21 of 34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

1)Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills–In the first playoff game on the weekend, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills was spectacular, and is the reason why the Bills need to be in the conversation as a Super Bowl contender. On Saturday, Allen completed 26 of 35 passes for 324 yards, and two touchdowns, along with 54 rushing yards and another major score.