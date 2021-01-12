Alabama Crimson Tide wins the College Football National Championship

For the 18th time in the history of the school, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide are national champions. On Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship game from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL, the Crimson Tide beat the University of Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24.

With the win, the Crimson Tide finished the season undefeated at 13 wins and zero losses. Alabama was the only team in college football this season that won all of their games.

In Monday’s championship, the Crimson Tide were led by quarterback Mac Jones of Jacksonville, FL, and Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith of Amite City, LA. Jones completed 36 passes in 45 attempts for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards, and three touchdowns.

After the game was tied at seven points apiece after the first quarter, the Crimson Tide took over the contest. There they outscored the Buckeyes 28-14 to take a commanding 35-17 lead at the half.

It was also the second quarter where Smith proved why he won the Heisman Trophy this year. He set numerous College Football Playoff championship game records including most receptions (12), touchdown catches (three), and receiving yards in a half (215). All three of Smith’s touchdowns came in the second quarter as he caught two touchdown passes from five yards each, and another from 42 yards.

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris of Martinez, CA also had a notable game as he had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Harris and Smith also became the first teammates to record three touchdowns each from scrimmage in a Bowl Championship Series or College Football Playoff Championship Game.

It was also a memorable night for Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. The 69-year-old who was the SEC Coach of the Year, became the first college football coach to win a national championship in three separate decades. He previously won with Louisiana State in 2003, and with Alabama in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2017.