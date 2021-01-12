Esports: Just Getting Started

The year 2020 was an exciting one, and it highlighted the potential of numerous video games as worthwhile career paths, as well as a fantastic way to overcome isolation and socialize with people, albeit online. A Minecraft community recreated Middle Earth and Dota 2, a popular competitive video game, or esports for short, hosted some of its most exciting events to date.

Esports Bring People Together

While esports may have started as a solitary and confined sort of entertainment with most gamers being solitary by nature and preferring the comfort of their own homes, this has been changed. The first esports were individualist games such as Warcraft and Starcraft, but the competitive scene has evolved a fair bit.

Today’s competitive video gaming titles include many established franchises, including Call of Duty, Counter Strike, League of Legends, Dota 2, Fortnite, and numerous mobile games. For all intents and purposes, esports has garnered the status of one of the most social activities in the world, something exemplified by the social restrictions that happened in 2020.

Thankfully, though, esports was there to pick the slack, offer us a way to have fun and enjoy brand new ways of socializing. Socialization has not been the only benefit of esports. With their attractive features, captivating gameplay, and enormous skill gap, esports have been an outlet in which many people have tried evolving and developing a notch further.

Esports Can Be a Career

All skepticism aside, esports can be a viable career path today, and that looks appealing to many young people. While in the past playing video games for hours at end seemed – and perhaps was – an unproductive way to spend your time, in the 21st century, esports players are salaried professionals who often earn six figures and win multi-million prizes from tournaments watched by millions of people.

League of Legends 2018 Worlds – a sort of a Super Bowl for the game – was watched by 108 million unique people, marking a viewership record for any game out there. What’s more important, viewership transcended national borders and geographical regions, with a global audience tuning in to watch their favorite teams play at the highest possible level.

With so many competitive events around, esports became a profession not just from the gaming sense of the word. In fact, there are many social media managers, team managers, and executives from S&P’s 500 companies shifting to the esports segment.

Meanwhile, colleges are offering stipends and bursaries to talented players and coaches who understand video gaming and can help their own teams top the esports world as well. The truth is esports has evolved in the strangest ways in 2020, and this trend will keep true in 2021.