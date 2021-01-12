How the Kings can guard Damian Lillard

Everyone has an opinion on how to guard great players. I am in the belief that you start off a game by attempting to throw off a great scoring guard’s game by blitzing him and allowing his teammates to beat you. If and when it happens then you adjust accordingly. But don’t let a great guard get comfortable because then it will be too late. This is how the Kings can beat the Blazers. Agree or disagree?
