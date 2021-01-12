'Monday Night Raw' (1/11/21) Results And Review: Triple H Returns, U.S. Title On The Line, And More

Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St Petersberg Florida with virtual fans in attendance. It was to build towards the Royal Rumble and the main advertised match for the show was Drew McIntyre taking on Randy Orton.

Triple H opened the show. He came out to the ring. He welcomes everyone to the show and was about to speak more until Randy Orton came out to interrupt. Randy said the office showed up because Drew McIntyre couldn’t. Randy asks if Triple H will hand him the WWE Championship. Triple H said he has to win the Rumble in order to get a shot at it. Randy tells him he has to make a call. Triple H says it has been impressive watching the old Randy Orton take out legend after legend. He said he is proud that he dropped the match on The Fiend because he will do anything to get what he wants. He says he doesn’t understand taking out the legends. Triple H says it solidified that Randy is not a legend but a no good prick. Randy said he is at his peak and he is a legend just like Triple H was. He challenges Triple H to a fight and asks if The Game is still in there. Triple H says there’s no benefit in it for him and declines. Randy said Triple H can’t find his balls from Stephanie’s purse. Triple H nailed Randy with a right hand, knocking him out of the ring. Randy laughs and says he thinks that meant yes.

Charlotte Flair was interviewed backstage about what Lacey Evans did last week. She said she is not the first to do that and won’t be the last. She said she yelled at him in the heat of the moment but it’s in the past and it’s 2021.

Lacey Evans was interviewed and Lacey says Ric Flair is charming, handsome and powerful. She said what lady wouldn’t want a piece of that. She dedicates her match to Ric and blows him a kiss.

Drew McIntyre was shown on the screen saying he has no symptoms of COVID but he is taking it seriously. He advises everyone to stay safe, social distance and wear a mask.

Ric Flair came out to the ring during Charlotte’s match with Lacey Evans.

Lacey Evans Defeated Charlotte Flair



Ric and Lacey celebrate as Charlotte looks upset.

Lacey and Ric were interviewed about what happened and Lacey says she’ll change at the hotel as her and Ric celebrate.

Keith Lee was interviewed by Kayla about his title match last week until Sheamus interrupted. He congratulates Keith for a great match and said he earned Drew’s respect. Miz and Morrison interrupted, gloating about still having the briefcase. Miz said they will right all the wrongs of 2020 and challenge Lee and Sheamus to a tag match. Lee accepts the challenge. Miz and Morrison point out the animosity between Sheamus and Lee. Sheamus and Lee look at each other as Miz and Morrison leave. They look like they are ready to team up.

Elias spoke as he came down to the ring for his match saying he is unable to compete due to a damaged thumb but Jaxson Ryker will replace him. Ryker says he has no problem going through Jeff and Elias inspires him to destroy.

Jaxson Ryker Defeated Jeff Hardy

Hardy got on the mic and dared Elias to face him. He claimed Elias fears that Ryker is better than him. Elias went into the ring to face him.

Jeff Hardy Defeated Elias

Sheamus and Keith Lee Defeated Miz and Morrison

Triple H was interviewed backstage about what happened earlier. He said he came here as an official but things change in a drop of a hat. He said Randy can’t get it in his head that legends paved the way for people like him. He said he accepts Randy’s challenge.

Sheamus and Keith Lee shoved each other in the ring as they came back from break. A match between them starts.

Keith Lee Defeated Sheamus

Sheamus and Lee hugged after the match.

They showed last week with Drew McIntyre and Goldberg.

Drew was on the screen saying he was going to thank the legends after his match last week until Goldberg showed up. He said he was a bit starstruck but he learned to never meet your heroes. He claimed Goldberg let his own legacy down and he gives respect to the legends. He didn’t want to accept until Goldberg put his hands on him. He said he accepts and Goldberg is next.

Riddle gets hyped backstage about his match with Bobby Lashley comparing it to a bite of pizza to Lucha House Party. Lince Dorado tells him that they hope he wins and tells him to watch his back for the Hurt Business. Lucha House Party walks off.

T Bar had a video promo before his match threatening Xavier Woods that he will break his bones.

T Bar Defeated Xavier Woods

Randy Orton was interviewed backstage in reaction to Triple H’s challenge. He said him and Triple H go way back. He said times have changed and he has found a new found hate in himself. He said he will use that against Triple H.

Bobby Lashley attacked Riddle before the championship match began.

Bobby Lashley Defeated Riddle To Retain The United States Championship

Riddle got on the mic afterwards and said he didn’t beat Lashley tonight but he can beat MVP. MVP took his jacket off for a match with Riddle.

Riddle Defeated MVP By DQ

Lashley attacked Riddle in the ring. He planted Riddle with the flatliner and was about to walk away until MVP kicked Riddle in the ribs. They left Riddle lying in the ring.

AJ Styles talked to Adam Pearce backstage about the Royal Rumble and the opportunity that Pearce is getting. Drew Gulak interrupted to claim that he is entering the Royal Rumble match.Gulak claimed he was going to enter at number 30 but Pearce begged to differ. Styles asked Gulak what he has done lately in terms of wrestling. Pearce made a match between AJ and Drew and if Drew wins, he will be in the Royal Rumble match.

AJ Styles Defeated Drew Gulak

A highlight package of Goldberg is shown.

Keith Lee went up to Triple H and explained how much he has been there for him since Lee came to WWE. Lee said he wants to be there for Triple H and he doesn’t have to go face Randy tonight. Triple H said he appreciates it but he has to do this. Lee gives him his leather jacket and Triple H puts it on as he walks off.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke declared their entry into the Royal Rumble match before their match and how they will toss Shayna and Nia over the top rope at the Royal Rumble.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax Defeated Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Triple H came out to the ring and so did Randy Orton. Triple H nailed him with a right hand and Randy got out of the ring. Randy came back in and fired back at Triple H. Both men battled back and forth in the ring until Randy kicked Triple H out of the ring. Triple H sent him into the steel steps. Triple H and Orton continued to brawl outside the ring. Triple H brought out his sledgehammer from underneath the ring. He came in to the ring with it but the lights were going out. The sledgehammer suddenly was caught on fire. The lights went all the way out. They came back on and Triple H was gone. Alexa Bliss appeared in the ring. She threw a fireball at Randy. Randy squirmed in pain in the ring, holding his eyes. The show went off the air.

Overall Review: I’ll be honest, it wasn’t as bad as it has been recently. I did like the whole set up with Triple H and Randy Orton throughout the night and the fight they had until Alexa appeared to throw a fireball at Randy. That shot of Alexa shooting it looked so bad with how they filmed it and the show went off pretty awkward with Randy just squirming around the ring and no trainer or official coming out to check on him. The matches were pretty average. I did like the Keith Lee/Sheamus match but I thought the set up was weird. It was like they were friends one minute and then when they come back from commercial, they’re fighting and I don’t know why. They’re just fighting. It was strange. I’m taking a lot of interest in the Charlotte/Lacey storyline which I can tell is heading into Al Wilson territory. I could be wrong but that’s how it looks like. The only thing I’m not liking about it is that it looks like Asuka, Charlotte’s partner and the Women’s champ is going to be overshadowed by this. i hope I’m wrong but that’s the vibe I’m getting.

Grade: 6/10