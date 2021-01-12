The Betting Window for January 15-17

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can pay an entire company to bring back CHEESEBURGER BAGEL BITES!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Max Holloway -170 over Calvin Kattar ($25)

Tom Breese -150 over Omari Akhmedov ($10)

Santiago Ponzinibbio -275 over Li Jingliang ($30)

Matt Brown +130 over Carlos Condit ($5)

Ramazan Emeev -265 over David Zawada ($30)

Holloway isn’t nearly shot, as both fights against Volkanovski could have gone his way, and it was very reassuring to see he bounced back the right way after losing his title. He may have some serious miles on him, but he’s still fighting at a world champion-level.

Ponzinibbio has won seven straight in the UFC, including wins over Gunnar Nelson, Mike Perry, and Neil Magny. Jingliang isn’t going to be the fighter that derails that.

