MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar Fight Card

By January 12, 2021 3:15 pm

By |

ufc fight night holloway vs kattar fight card

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar
Jan 16, 2020
Etihad Arena
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

 

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,143 – average

UFC Fight Night cards on network TV range between 8,400-5,600 points, with an average card ranking 7,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Main Card (ABC/ESPN+ – 3:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):
Max Holloway   (21-6, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar   (22-4, #8 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:
Carlos Condit   (31-13, #67 ranked welterweight) vs Matt Brown   (24-17, #25 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Santiago Ponzinibbio   (28-3, #5 ranked welterweight) vs Li Jingliang   (17-6, #28 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Joaquin Buckley  (12-3, #24 ranked middleweight) vs Alessio Di Chirico   (12-5, #36 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:
Punahele Soriano   (7-0, #41 ranked middleweight) vs Dusko Todorovic   (10-0, #36 ranked middleweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Phil Hawes   (9-2, #35 ranked middleweight) vs Nassourdine Imavov   (9-2, #49 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Wu Yanan   (11-3, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Joselyne Edwards   (9-2)

Middleweights:
Omari Akhmedov   (20-5-1, #20 ranked middleweight) vs Tom Breese  (12-2,  #22 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Carlos Felipe   (9-1, #40 ranked heavyweight) vs Justin Tafa   (4-1, #38 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
David Zawada   (17-5, #60 ranked welterweight) vs Ramazan Emeev   (19-4, #44 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Sarah Moras   (6-7, #12 ranked bantamweight) vs Vanessa Melo   (10-8, #29 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Jacob Kilburn   (8-3, #76 ranked featherweight) vs Austin Lingo   (7-1, #76 ranked featherweight)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home