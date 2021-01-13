Combat

Fight of the Day: Don Curry vs. Rene Jacquot

Fight of the Day: Don Curry vs. Rene Jacquot

Combat

Fight of the Day: Don Curry vs. Rene Jacquot

By January 13, 2021 9:41 am

By |

 

Date: February 11, 1989
Card:
Championship(s): WBC World Junior Middleweight Championship (Curry)
Venue: Palais des Sports
Location: Grenoble, France

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home