Oilers Sign Devin Shore, Place Him On Waivers

Ahead of tonight’s season opener against the Vancouver Canucks, the Edmonton Oilers have signed F Devin Shore to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Shore $700,000 at the NHL level for the 2020-21 season. Immediately after signing the deal, the club placed Shore on waivers.

Shore appeared in 45 games last season split between the Anaheim Ducks (39) and Columbus Blue Jackets (6). He scored a total of 12 points (5 g, 7 a) during the regular season. In two playoff games with the Blue Jackets, Shore did not register a point and was a -1.

Prior to the 2019-20 season, Shore had three consecutive seasons of at least ten goals. He scored 13 goals in 2016-17 with the Dallas Stars, then lit the lamp eleven times during the 2017-18 campaign. In 2018-19, split between the Stars and Ducks, Shore scored ten goals.

The Ajax, Ontario native averaged 11:39 per game and posted a 45% Corsi For split between the Ducks and Blue Jackets (-2.8 relative).

(stats via hockey-reference)

Where Does Shore Fit?

If Shore does not get claimed off of waivers, he could start on the team’s ‘taxi squad’. Both Alan Quine and Patrick Russell, who are currently on the ‘taxi squad’, cleared waivers earlier this week and could be assigned to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Shore makes sense for the Oilers as the fourth line center, especially if the five-on-five struggles of Jujhar Khaira continue.

The Oilers will certainly want Shore to get more practice time prior to jumping into the lineup. His addition to the ‘taxi squad’ would certainly give him that time and allow him to adapt prior to jumping into game action.