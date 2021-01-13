The Best Place to Tee Off IMHO

For golf aficionados, they might enjoy a couple of golf games with their friends in some local golf courses, however, what they don’t know is that around the world there are some places that truly have the best sport to tee off. Some of these golf courses have definitely been played by celebrity players like Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Rory Mcllroy, among others. Not only are these golf courses popular because they have been visited by golf-stars, but they are also attractive given that they have stunning surroundings and amazing layouts.

Truly, the best thing that you can do is plan a golf trip, with your friends or even family members. Instead of making a touristic trip somewhere, you could make a trip entirely all about golf and visit a new golf course where you can play in. Not only is this experience going to be breathtaking, but it is going to improve your game as a player. There is nothing better than practicing your game and doing it in different golf-courses, as you gain more experience and you get used to different layouts.

Some of the best places to play golf are in Spain, Scotland, Portugal and even in the US. These places are recognized for having some of the best and most beautiful golf courses around the world. Check them out for yourself and see which one you are going to visit next.

The Algarve – Portugal

This golf course is truly like no other. It has beautiful views and the most perfect green surfaces that you will ever see. Although it is a little pricey to play in here, all players are welcome to drive in and play a game.

Royal Troon – Scotland

This golf course is quite popular for appearing in iconic championship tournaments. Some of the most famous golf legends played in this golf course at some point of their career and there is no reason why you shouldn’t be able to do so. Scotland is known for having some of the most beautiful golf courses in the entire world and given that it is quite popular, people have to book ahead in order to play. If you ever think of planning a golf trip to Scotland, consider Ayrshire Golf Tours, as they can arrange for you and your friends and entire trip completely devoted to playing golf only on the best golf courses in Scotland.

Pine Valley – USA

The US is known for having also some of the most stunning landscapes and golf layouts in the entire world. Pine Valley in New Jersey however, was picked to be the one of the most exquisite and breathtaking golf courses not only in the USA, but in the entire world as well. Although this golf course is restricted to members, people that join the club will have access to green sceneries and also beautiful ocean views. This place has also been frequented by golf-celebrities, and you will surely be proud of being able to play in the same ground that Tom Doak once did.