Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday January 15

9:00am: 2021 Tulsa Nationals (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: NC State vs. Virginia (ACC Network)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)

6:00pm: JABS with Mannix & Mora (DAZN)

7:00pm: Playback: Braulio Rodriguez vs. Ryan Garcia w/Garcia & Oscar De La Hoya (DAZN)

8:00pm: The Ak & Barak Show (DAZN)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 97 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday January 16

9:00am: 2021 Tulsa Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: Duke vs. Pitt (ACC Network)

10:00am: Brave 46 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: UFC on ABC Prelims (ESPN+)

3:00pm: UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar (ABC/ESPN+)

5:00pm: Fight To Win 160 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Lehigh vs. Navy (ESPN+)

6:00pm: UFC on ABC Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Campbell vs. VMI (ESPN+)

7:00pm: The Making of Anthony Joshua: Episode 2 (DAZN)

Sunday January 17

9:00am: 2021 Tulsa Nationals (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 Rockwell Rumble (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Missouri vs. Iowa State (ESPN+)

3:30pm: Bucknell vs. West Virginia (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Arizona State vs. Iowa State (ESPN+)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After a long, long holiday season, fights finally return around the same time you’ve grown bored with your breadmaker you got for Christmas.

1. UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar: For the first time in years, the UFC returns to network TV…on 3 on a Saturday? Ok then.

2. Fight To Win 160: Next week they really bring out the bombs, but good to see F2W return.

3. Legacy Fighting Alliance 97: Like a hot bowl of chicken noodle soup, here’s LFA on a Friday with a title fight headliner.

4. The Making of Anthony Joshua: Episode 2: DAZN’s getting into the original content game, too.

5. Arizona State vs. Iowa State: The best collegiate wrestling bout of the weekend.

6. JABS with Mannix & Mora: Another talk show joining the DAZN lineup.

7. UFC Live: Dear sweet baby Jesus it’s finally back.

8. Max on Boxing: Dear god I’m just happy to have fight programming back, even if it is Max.

9. Playback: Braulio Rodriguez vs. Ryan Garcia w/Garcia & Oscar De La Hoya: Watch Ryan Garcia overwhelm an overmatched opponent from three years ago while DLH gushes over him.

10. UFC on ABC Post-Fight Press Conference: Ideally everything goes well and the UFC doesn’t blow their maiden voyage on the American Broadcasting Company the way Strikeforce completely fucked up on CBS.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

N/A

BOXING

5. Welterweight Bout: Jorge Luis Garcia Perez (18-2) vs. Jose Bernardino Lozano (6-0)

4. Bantamweight Bout: Chikato Sumida (9-3) vs. Ken Achiwa (12-15-5)

3. Junior Middleweight Bout: Abraham Juarez (17-6) vs. Carlos Ocampo (27-1)

2. OPBF Welterweight Championship: Riku Nagahama (c) (12-2-1) vs. Ryota Toyoshima (12-2-1)

1. WBC/IBF/Vacant IBO World Female Minimumweight Championships: Tina Rupprecht (c) (10-0-1) vs. Yokasta Valle (c) (20-2)

MMA

5. Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Felipe (9-1) vs. Justin Tafa (4-1) [UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar]

4. Vacant LFA Lightweight Championship: Arthur Estrazulas (12-4) vs. Nick Browne (10-1) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 97]

3. 130lb Catchweight Bout: Ali Bagautinov (18-7) vs. Oleg Lichkovakha (15-4) [Brave 46]

2. Welterweight Bout: Li Jingliang (17-6) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (27-3) [UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar]

1. Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (22-4) vs. Max Holloway (21-6) [UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 149lb Bout: #3 Brock Mauller (MIZZ) vs. #5 Jarrett Degen (ISU) [Iowa State vs. Missouri]

4. 157lb Bout: #3 David Carr (ISU) vs. #5 Jacori Teemer (ASU) [Arizona State vs. Iowa State]

3. Black Belt Bout: Gabriel Almeida vs. Pedro Marinho [Fight To Win 160]

2. Black Belt Bout: Hugo Marques vs. Johnatas Gracie [Fight To Win 160]

1. Black Belt Bout: Vagner Rocha vs. William Tackett [Fight To Win 160]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A fresh start! A clean slate! 2021 is our year, fellow betting losers! Time to turn this ship around!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Calvin Kattar vs. Max Holloway

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Santiago Ponzinibbio over Li Jingliang

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

Upset of the Week: Matt Brown over Carlos Condit

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown