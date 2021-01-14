Combat

Fight of the Day: Cesar Gracie vs. Frank Shamrock

Date: March 10, 2006
Card: Strikeforce: Gracie vs. Shamrock
Championship(s):
Venue: HP Pavilion
Location: San Jose, California

 

