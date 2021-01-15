Combat

Fight of the Day: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

Fight of the Day: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

Combat

Fight of the Day: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

By January 15, 2021 8:54 am

By |

 

Date: March 7, 2020
Card: UFC 248
Championship(s): UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship (Weili)
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home