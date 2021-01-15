Rapid Recap: Celtics return, smoke Orlando and all is right in the world

God, I NEEDED that.

After what seemed like an eternity, the Celtics returned to action to throttle the Orlando Magic, 124-97.

There was a lot to like tonight, starting with Jaylen Brown’s 21 points and career-high 8 assists. There was Jeff Teague (17 points), Semi Ojeleye (18 points), and FastPP (16 points).

The only thing this game lacked was a Tacko Fall three-pointer and we were a toe-length away from witnessing one.

I can handle a raging pandemic and a crumbling democracy, but do NOT take away my beloved basketball.

JB throws it down pic.twitter.com/sGGMY6orlb — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021

Looks like a guy who's been hungry for some basketball. pic.twitter.com/q7FMRd1fI0 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 16, 2021

End of 1Q: Celtics 34, Magic 28

☘️ Teague: 8 PTS, 2 AST

☘️ Smart: 8 PTS, +10

☘️ Brown: 7 PTS, 4 AST

🎩 Anthony: 9 PTS, (4-4) — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 16, 2021

putting in the work pic.twitter.com/w0rbiI4ww1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021

Payton Pritchard hits the 3 with Jordan Bone playing some good defense on him. He has 8 points on 2-of-3 FG. pic.twitter.com/AaMt6Z8uz2 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 16, 2021

Some great names on this Orlando team – Bone, Bacon, Bamba, to name a few. Just my thoughts. — James Toscano (@Jimmy_Toscano) January 16, 2021

Daniel Theis: *gets a call overturned in his favor*@Scalabrine: "This is a great day for all of Germany" — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 16, 2021

Halftime: Boston 60, Orlando 48 pic.twitter.com/rBAMNXKuxv — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) January 16, 2021

Jeff Teague just put Cole Anthony in a blender pic.twitter.com/5duofgRLKb — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 16, 2021

What a ppass pic.twitter.com/PqDdXr364y — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 16, 2021

Javonte Green is still very good at dunking pic.twitter.com/pLGJPRHRRI — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 16, 2021

It was 74-68 with 5:26 left in 3Q. Magic went scoreless for almost 5 minutes and now Celtics lead 88-72. — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) January 16, 2021

This is Boston's most consistent game this season. Completely in control throughout. No real lapses. constant effort. — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) January 16, 2021

Ref with no soul called Tacko's 3 a 2. So what if his toe was on the line? We all know the truth. https://t.co/jq7wZsCl6h — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) January 16, 2021

Box score