Rapid Recap: Celtics return, smoke Orlando and all is right in the world

By January 15, 2021 10:20 pm

God, I NEEDED that.

After what seemed like an eternity, the Celtics returned to action to throttle the Orlando Magic, 124-97.

There was a lot to like tonight, starting with Jaylen Brown’s 21 points and career-high 8 assists. There was Jeff Teague (17 points), Semi Ojeleye (18 points), and FastPP (16 points).

The only thing this game lacked was a Tacko Fall three-pointer and we were a toe-length away from witnessing one.

I can handle a raging pandemic and a crumbling democracy, but do NOT take away my beloved basketball.

Box score

