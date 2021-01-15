Rapid Recap: Celtics return, smoke Orlando and all is right in the world

God, I NEEDED that.
After what seemed like an eternity, the Celtics returned to action to throttle the Orlando Magic, 124-97.
There was a lot to like tonight, starting with Jaylen Brown’s 21 points and career-high 8 assists. There was Jeff Teague (17 points), Semi Ojeleye (18 points), and FastPP (16 points).
The only thing this game lacked was a Tacko Fall three-pointer and we were a toe-length away from witnessing one.
I can handle a raging pandemic and a crumbling democracy, but do NOT take away my beloved basketball.
JB throws it down pic.twitter.com/sGGMY6orlb
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021
Looks like a guy who's been hungry for some basketball. pic.twitter.com/q7FMRd1fI0
— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 16, 2021
End of 1Q: Celtics 34, Magic 28
☘️ Teague: 8 PTS, 2 AST
☘️ Smart: 8 PTS, +10
☘️ Brown: 7 PTS, 4 AST
🎩 Anthony: 9 PTS, (4-4)
— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 16, 2021
putting in the work pic.twitter.com/w0rbiI4ww1
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021
Payton Pritchard hits the 3 with Jordan Bone playing some good defense on him. He has 8 points on 2-of-3 FG. pic.twitter.com/AaMt6Z8uz2
— Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 16, 2021
Some great names on this Orlando team – Bone, Bacon, Bamba, to name a few. Just my thoughts.
— James Toscano (@Jimmy_Toscano) January 16, 2021
deep ❸ pic.twitter.com/fUzJ8qdb7n
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021
Daniel Theis: *gets a call overturned in his favor*@Scalabrine: "This is a great day for all of Germany"
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 16, 2021
Halftime: Boston 60, Orlando 48 pic.twitter.com/rBAMNXKuxv
— Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) January 16, 2021
Jeff Teague just put Cole Anthony in a blender pic.twitter.com/5duofgRLKb
— Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 16, 2021
What a ppass pic.twitter.com/PqDdXr364y
— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 16, 2021
Javonte Green is still very good at dunking pic.twitter.com/pLGJPRHRRI
— Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 16, 2021
It was 74-68 with 5:26 left in 3Q. Magic went scoreless for almost 5 minutes and now Celtics lead 88-72.
— Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) January 16, 2021
This is Boston's most consistent game this season. Completely in control throughout. No real lapses. constant effort.
— John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) January 16, 2021
Ref with no soul called Tacko's 3 a 2. So what if his toe was on the line? We all know the truth. https://t.co/jq7wZsCl6h
— Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) January 16, 2021