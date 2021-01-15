Semyon Varlamov, Petr Mrazek record shutouts on night two of 2020-21 NHL regular season

After no shutouts on opening night of the 2020-21 National Hockey League regular season, there were two shutouts on Thursday night. Semyon Varlamov of Samara, Russia made 24 saves as the New York Islanders blanked the New York Rangers 4-0 at Madison Square Garden. Also, Petr Mrazek made 14 saves as the Carolina Panthers blanked the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 at Little Caesars Arena.

In the Islanders’ win over the Rangers, Varlamov recorded his 21st career shutout. He made nine saves in the first period, 12 saves in the second period, and three saves in the third period.

The fact that the Rangers were only able to generate three shots on net in the third period should come as zero surprise. When it comes to teams that are coached by Barry Trotz, opportunities are few and far between. Teams are also extremely disciplined, as the Rangers had six more penalty minutes than the Islanders.

Offensively, two Islanders players had a multi-point game. Anders Lee of Edina, MN had two goals in a game-high eight shots. Meanwhile, defenseman Nick Leddy of Eden Prairie, MN had two assists. The Islanders also got goals from Mathew Barzal of Coquitlam, British Columbia, and Brock Nelson of Warroad, MN. The Islanders will play the Rangers again on Saturday night.

In Detroit, Mrazek recorded his 22nd career shutout. He was even less busy than Varlamov, as he only had to make 14 saves overall. Mrazek made only five saves in the first period, six saves in the second period, and three saves in the third period.

Teuvo Teravainen of Helsinki, Finland led the Hurricanes with two points as he had two assists. Meanwhile, Carolina had goals from Nino Niederreiter of Chur, Switzerland, Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia, and Ryan Dzingel of Wheaton, IL. The Hurricanes play the Red Wings in Central Division action again on Saturday.