The Livest Dog at UFC Holloway vs Kattar: Nassourdine Imavov

Name: Nassourdine Imavov

Opponent: Phil Hawes

Odds: +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

If you look at the majority of Phil Hawes wins, they all have something in common – they happen quick. Even apart from his 18-second UFC debut, he has each of his last five wins coming in the first round. Now that isn’t something that typically can be seen as a weakness, unless you factor in what has happened when he didn’t get that quick KO.

On Contender Series, he failed to put Julian Marquez away early and dealt with some fatigue before being KO’d. The same could be said of his failed attempt to get into the TUF house where he tired and was outworked by Andrew Sanchez.

Although these are concerns that would broadly apply to Hawes’s fights, a fight with Imavov is even more concerning. Imavov does an excellent job remaining patient and avoiding big mistakes. He has good distance management and is also quite good at capitalizing when someone enters striking range too recklessly. As a result, he really is a nightmare matchup for a guy like Hawes, who has relied heavily on the early stoppage.





