Crackstreams CAF African Nations Championship Live Stream Reddit 2021- Schedule, Teams, Venue, Live Scores, and Highlights

2021 has been shifted to the held in January and February for the ongoing COVID-19 as confirmed by the Cameroon Football Federation. It is called the Fecafoot. The championship was earlier scheduled to be held in the month of June and July, but the change in schedule will mean that it will now clash with the European domestic season that starts from January 9 to February 6.

The 2021 AFCON championship will take place in Cameroon and the dates were altered because of the weather conditions. This change of date means that some of the star players who also play in the Premier League such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, and Arsenal pair Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe could miss the AFCON tournament for about six weeks.

Last year the tournament winners were Algeria. They beat Senegal in the finals of the 2019 edition which was the first time the AFCON was organized and did not clash with the European domestic season. This time who will be your favorite team to win the AFCON championship, will it be Algeria or Senegal. We will have to wait and see.

African Nations Championship Live Today Streams

Matches Time Live Stream Cameroon vs Zimbabwe 11 AM Watch Here Mali vs Burkina Faso 2 PM Watch Here

When will the 2021 African Nations Championship be held?

The 2021 African Nations Championship will be held from the 9th of January and will end on the 6th of February.

Where will the 2021 African Nations Championship take place?

The 2021 African Nations Championship will take place in Cameroon.

2021 African Nations Championship schedule

When is Kick-Off? : 9th January

What Time is Kick-Off? : 20:00 (BST)

Where is it Played? : Cairo International Stadium

TV Channel: Eurosport

Live Stream: Fubo, Sling Etc.

How to watch the 2021 African Nations Championship on live stream?

Several football stars will be playing in the English premier league so this time the Premier League stars will miss the AFCON championship. And the fans in Africa will be keen to watch the 2021 African Championship on live streams. The seventh edition will have the telecast of the opening and the closing ceremony. The AFCON is one of the most followed soccer tournaments in Africa. A lot of TV and broadcasting channels bring in the live coverage of all the matches of the African Nations Championships. The matches can also available on various websites which can be watched on the computer, laptop, smartphone, and tablet.

In recent times users have all developed an interest to watch lots of content on the Internet. Therefore, it does not make any sense that we should watch cable TV anymore. Live streaming is way cheaper and also gives the viewer a better experience. What more? these live streaming channels do not require any kind of contracts. And therefore, you can stop the subscription of the channel as and whenever you think that the channel is not required anymore. They give you the option to watch the program on any of your favorite devices and also on the smartphone. This means the tournament can be watched on your way to the office or at your home while commuting. You should just have a mobile phone and a speed internet connection. Now, Let’s see the list of channels to watch the 2021 African Nations championships.

1. How to watch the 2021 African Nations Championship Online in the UK?

Eurosport is one of the leading channels that telecast the 2021 African Nations Championship. It is the official channel of the AFCON Championship and the fans can watch all the matches live in the United Kingdom. The network can be accessed with a basic package of Sky TV and also on Virgin media. It can also be availed with the Eurosport player at a price of £6.99 for a month. And the yearly pass will cost £4.99 if you want to pay on a monthly basis or a one-time payment will cost £39.99. This will give you access to a lot of devices.

2. How to watch the 2021 African Nations Championship live streaming in the US?

beIN Sport: –

Yes, that is BeIN Sport, the great channel to watch the 2021 African Nations Championship on live stream in the US. But you should have an account with the service provider. You can log in with the credentials.

Basically, what beIN sport desires is to make sure that you are spending to get access to the channel. The channel will cost about €4.99 for a month and if you want to buy the yearly subscription it costs about €24.99. The matches can also be watched live on the beIN app. The channel can also be watched in Canada, Australia as well.

3. How to watch the 2021 African Nations Championship in India?

Sonyliv.

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the 2021 African Nations Championship on live stream. The matches can also be watched on the Sonyliv website a product of Sony pictures. Viewers of the TV can watch the 2021 African Nations championship by tuning into channels such as Sony Six / Sony ESPN or Sony Ten.

How to watch the 2021 African Nations Championship on live streaming channels?

1. fuboTV

Next on the list to watch the 2021 African Nations Championships finals is fuboTV. which is the best platform for sports lovers because they are certainly offering a whole lot of sports channels. With only one bundle fubo which costs $54.99 per month which will grant you access to a lot of content including the Africa Cup Finals.

If you want to get extra channels, then you will have to pay additional charges for those extra channel packs and also for some of the premium networks.

2. Sling TV

Sling TV is the next offering to watch the 2021 African Nations Championships finals. It is very customized and can offer three bundles which you can take a pick. The 3 bundles are the Orange bundle, the Blue bundle, and the Orange + Blue bundle. Make sure that the bundle you pick is the better one for you. Because the Orange has only one screen, while Orange + Blue has users watching the programs on four devices at a time.

beIN Sports is not available on any of the bundles, but if purchase Sports Extra you can add it. The Sports extra will cost you extra $10 per month.

3. PlayStation Vue

We also have the PlayStation Vue on the channel list to watch the 2021 African Nations Championships live. It is a fantastic option consisting of four bundles to pick from. beIN Sports is included in just three bundles, the Core, the Elite, and the Ultra.

PlayStation Vue is a great channel as it provides some of the best services, there massive Cloud DVR storage space in which up to 500 programs are stored and can be watched on five devices at the same time, with no extra cost. You can also include the channel packs and some of the premium networks.

How to watch the 2021 African Nations Championship on VPN?

There are a lot of channels to watch the 2021 African Nations Championship, the problem starts when you try to watch the telecast and the channel has Geo-restrictions. This is very annoying but you can avoid it. But if you are using the VPN then this problem can be avoided. The virtual private network can spoof the IP address of the channels and watch the programs from anywhere. You have to choose a server in your to home country and then catch the live-action of the event.

We have tested all the leading VPN services and we recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It has a combo of security, fast and easy to use. It also supports many devices.

Express VPN (it has a 30-day money-back guarantee) This is one of the best-regarded VPNs in the world at the moment, with those earlier stated stages of security, speed and compatibility put it to the peak of the list. You will get a free trial of a month or sign up for a yearly package and get 90 days for FREE. Check out Express VPN. NordVPN: The SmartPlay tech in NordVPN makes it a superb option for live streaming. It is very reasonable as well. It has a Smart Play tech, which makes the NordVPN a great and affordable option for live streaming. It has a great speed and the connection is a more extensive global network. The VPN is rated high and you are allowed to watch movies as well with the VPN. It has DNS leak protection which keeps the credentials of the user secure. NordVPN does not have phone support and offers a money-back policy of a month. The charge of the vpn is $11.95 for a month. IPVanish : It supports 10 devices, so it is the best one to watch live TV on the go. IPVanish has HD quality video. There are a lot of servers in over 60 countries and you can get five different connections at a time. It comes with a 7-day money-back guarantee.

Once installed, you can just load the VPN app, click on the ‘choose location’ and choose a suitable location, it is very easy to do. Pick a server in your home country and watch the live-action of the telecast.

How to watch the 2021 African Nations Championships on Reddit?

If you are a football fan and want to watch the 2021 African Nations Championships but don’t want to spend on it. Then you should tune in to Reddit to watch the football event. Reddit is somewhat controversial but a better option nonetheless. Firstly, you need a Reddit account and then search for the keyword 2021 African Nations Championships. Select the correct subreddits displayed in the list. And watch the Africa Cup finals without any delay.

Teams qualified for the 2021 African Nations Championship?

Cameroon (hosts)

Congo

DR Congo – Two time former champions (2006 & 2009)

Rwanda

Tanzania – Second ever appearance in the competition

Uganda

Libya – Champions in 2014

Morocco – Defending champions

Namibia – Quarter-finalists two years ago

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Guinea

Mali – Runners-up in 2016

Burkina Faso

Niger

Togo – Debutants

African Nations Championship 2021 Groups

Group A: Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Mali, Burkina Faso

Group B: Libya, Niger, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo-Brazzaville

Group C: Morocco, Togo, Rwanda, Uganda

Group D: Zambia, Tanzania, Guinea, Namibia