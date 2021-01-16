Oilers Claim Troy Grosenick

The Edmonton Oilers have added a goaltender. The club claimed AHL veteran Troy Grosenick off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday morning. Grosenick will join the team’s active roster once he clears COVID-19 quarantine protocols. He’s likely to serve as the team’s backup goaltender until Mike Smith returns. Smith was placed on LTIR on Friday.

In 33 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville) last season, Grosenick went 20-9-3 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.29 GAA. He posted a .919 save percentage in 2018-19, also with Milwaukee.

While not a great NHL option, Grosenick could provide the Oilers with depth for the time being, and would be a logical replacement for Anton Forsberg on the taxi squad when Smith returns. He’s certainly an upgrade on what Stuart Skinner, who is serving as backup, currently is.

Grosenick has played two NHL games in his career. Both came during the 2014-15 season with the San Jose Sharks. In those two games, he went 1-1-0 with a .948 save percentage and a 1.53 GAA.

Per Jason Gregor of TSN 1260, if Grosenick arrives from the United States via Calgary, he’ll need to undergo a seven-day isolation. That said, he can’t leave province of Alberta for 14 days.