By Jeff Fox | January 16, 2021 12:16 am

Santiago Ponzinibbio Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started with UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson – Nov 9/13 – L (LaFlare) – $8,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Arlovski – Sept 13/14 – W (Oliveira) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir – Feb 22/15 – W (Strickland) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Romero – Jun 27/15 – L (Larkin) – $60,000 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs VanZant – Dec 10/15 – W (Stahl) – $28,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – W (McGee) – $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Caceres – Aug 6/16 – W (Cummings) – $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne – Feb 19/17 – W (Taleb) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs Ponzinibbio – Jul 16/17 – W (Nelson) – $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16/17 – W (Perry) – $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17/18 – W (Magny) – $127,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $570,500