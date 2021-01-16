Congratulations to Neil H for winning our UFC Fight Island 7 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 257 on Jan 23rd. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Max Holloway – 76%

Carlos Condit – 58%

Santiago Ponzinibbio – 81%

Joaquin Buckley – 83%

Dusko Todorovic – 63%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 2-3 (40%)



UFC Fight Island 7 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Neil H. 10 2 Ben M 9 2 Benj 9 2 Daniel Caughtry 9 5 larry chaput 8 6 Bernard temu 7 6 Brandon Kaplan 7 6 Cameron Cornell 7 6 Josh Ashton 7 6 Luke Galloway 7 6 ryanC 7 6 Umar zaheer 7 13 ali ab 6 13 Ash K 6 13 Bronson halligan 6 13 Casey Planas 6 13 Christian Love 6 13 Dave K. 6 13 Demitrio m 6 13 John Rong 6 13 Joshua Larocque 6 13 Lachie Martin 6 13 Louis 6 13 Matt Ryan 6 13 Rob Akers 6 13 Rob Tingay 6 13 Sam Fowler 6 13 Shaan 6 13 The MMA Manifesto 6 13 Thomas Bélanger 6 13 Tristan Raye 6 32 Barry Oh 5 32 Ben Hilder 5 32 Bruno Huacón 5 32 Connor Westover 5 32 Herman Martinez 5 32 Ibrahim 5 32 Johnson Thanadabouth 5 32 Lucas Neufeld 5 32 Owen 5 32 Robert Oakes 5 32 Ryan A. MacDonald 5 32 Sam 5 32 SternFan74 5 32 theJawas 5 32 Tristan Ezra long 5 32 Zac horne 5 48 Adrian Sunnex 4 48 Agus Susanto 4 48 Alex Gray 4 48 Brendan Malek 4 48 Dan Meehan 4 48 Dani C 4 48 daniel 4 48 danny 4 48 Dylan Simonsen 4 48 Gary MacDonald 4 48 James edwards 4 48 James Weise 4 48 John F. 4 48 Joshua Adepitan 4 48 Latesh pujari 4 48 Michael J. 4 48 Michael V. 4 48 MiracleMaia 4 48 Nicolas Koutlakis 4 48 Oliver 4 48 Stefan pietropaolo 4 48 stewartthames 4 70 Cameron Walsh 3 70 Isaac 3 70 Jake Almond 3 70 Luke August 3 70 Nathan Hickling 3 70 Omar Abdulla 3 70 Rodney 3 77 Charlie Smith 2 77 dan 2 77 Eduardo Ramos ( Viva México Cabrones) 2 77 Emma Vreeland 2 77 Liam Thomson 2 77 tp 2 83 DJ 1 83 MMAPhillip 1

