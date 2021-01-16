MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Island 7 Pick 'Em Results

January 16, 2021

Congratulations to Neil H for winning our UFC Fight Island 7 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 257 on Jan 23rd. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Max Holloway – 76%
Carlos Condit – 58%
Santiago Ponzinibbio – 81%
Joaquin Buckley – 83%
Dusko Todorovic – 63%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 2-3 (40%)


1 Neil H. 10
2 Ben M 9
2 Benj 9
2 Daniel Caughtry 9
5 larry chaput 8
6 Bernard temu 7
6 Brandon Kaplan 7
6 Cameron Cornell 7
6 Josh Ashton 7
6 Luke Galloway 7
6 ryanC 7
6 Umar zaheer 7
13 ali ab 6
13 Ash K 6
13 Bronson halligan 6
13 Casey Planas 6
13 Christian Love 6
13 Dave K. 6
13 Demitrio m 6
13 John Rong 6
13 Joshua Larocque 6
13 Lachie Martin 6
13 Louis 6
13 Matt Ryan 6
13 Rob Akers 6
13 Rob Tingay 6
13 Sam Fowler 6
13 Shaan 6
13 The MMA Manifesto 6
13 Thomas Bélanger 6
13 Tristan Raye 6
32 Barry Oh 5
32 Ben Hilder 5
32 Bruno Huacón 5
32 Connor Westover 5
32 Herman Martinez 5
32 Ibrahim 5
32 Johnson Thanadabouth 5
32 Lucas Neufeld 5
32 Owen 5
32 Robert Oakes 5
32 Ryan A. MacDonald 5
32 Sam 5
32 SternFan74 5
32 theJawas 5
32 Tristan Ezra long 5
32 Zac horne 5
48 Adrian Sunnex 4
48 Agus Susanto 4
48 Alex Gray 4
48 Brendan Malek 4
48 Dan Meehan 4
48 Dani C 4
48 daniel 4
48 danny 4
48 Dylan Simonsen 4
48 Gary MacDonald 4
48 James edwards 4
48 James Weise 4
48 John F. 4
48 Joshua Adepitan 4
48 Latesh pujari 4
48 Michael J. 4
48 Michael V. 4
48 MiracleMaia 4
48 Nicolas Koutlakis 4
48 Oliver 4
48 Stefan pietropaolo 4
48 stewartthames 4
70 Cameron Walsh 3
70 Isaac 3
70 Jake Almond 3
70 Luke August 3
70 Nathan Hickling 3
70 Omar Abdulla 3
70 Rodney 3
77 Charlie Smith 2
77 dan 2
77 Eduardo Ramos  ( Viva México Cabrones) 2
77 Emma Vreeland 2
77 Liam Thomson 2
77 tp 2
83 DJ 1
83 MMAPhillip 1

 

