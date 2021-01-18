Design for Health and Wellbeing

Today there is a lot of talk about the influence of the interior on a person’s mood or personal life, considering the long-drawn-out pandemic reality. Everyone is trying to arrange furniture and choose wall decoration according to Feng Shui or some other impressive technique. But few people think about how the interior affects our health, and whether the color of the walls in the room can affect the health of the people living in it. We will share some of the useful ideas on this topic below, taking into consideration the Feng Shui philosophy and the scientific approach.



Everyone knows that the environment in the room affects the mood of a person. However, it has been proven that the environment in the house can negatively affect human health and even cause diseases, up to malignant tumors. Of course, we do not mean those cases when furniture and decoration are made of toxic materials and poison a person. We are talking about the simplest and most common things for everyone.

Put fashion trends aside

The color scheme in the room is of great importance for human health. If the color of walls, furniture or decorative elements irritates the owner, then over time this can cause visual impairment and even the appearance of tumors. Therefore, when creating an interior, you need to listen not so much to fashion as to your taste preferences. If you decide that you want only walnut doors or golden walls, then you must follow your decision and not heed the advice, as this can be harmful to your health. For example, scientists have proven that a bathroom in dark colors has a better impact on human health than a traditional light one.



Also one of the factors of well-being is proper lighting. Again, here you need to trust your taste and your feelings. It is best to use multiple fixtures in different corners of the room, which will create pleasant lighting where needed. It is better to refuse fluorescent lamps. Another key feature is your very own small gym. Today it can be as affordable as possible with home workout equipment because physical exercises help your body as well as your soul.



When decorating an interior, it is important to fully trust your heart. You should be comfortable in the room, then it will be beneficial to your health. If you prefer a fashionable interior in which you feel “out of place”, this is a direct path to disease.

What scientists say

Researchers at the University of Oxford found that 85% of young people surveyed are prone to anxiety, boredom and depression. First of all, the problem of work and uncertainty about the future causes such a state. At the same time, help in the fight against stress comes from precisely those places that in recent months were perceived by many as a prison, and others as a refuge – a house area and interior directly affect our psychological state. The study was carried out by the Design Health Lab research group of the Polytechnic Institute of Milan, in collaboration with the University of Genoa in Italy. An online poll, conducted in April, on days when the isolation was very strict, yielded over 9,200 responses. According to the survey, one in four people suffered from significant symptoms of anxiety during the period of self-isolation. However, when looking more closely at populations with symptoms of depression, some characteristics of homes are more common in those with symptoms than in those with mild or no symptoms. For example, living in a home of less than 200 square feet is a more frequent condition among those who have depressive symptoms: 14% versus 8.5% of those who do not.

Eastern interior harmony

It is not all about science: one of the most important rules of the Eastern teachings of Feng Shui says that the disorder at home has a negative impact on a person's entire life and prevents us from being happy. To get rid of bad energy, you need to carry out a general cleaning: clean the house of dust and dirt, throw away broken, old and unnecessary things, put plumbing in order and place high-quality furniture you like. After fulfilling this condition, you can take on the following techniques for different goals you want to accomplish.

For love

According to the principles of Feng Shui, the bed is best placed in the southwestern zone of an apartment or house, with the headboard against the wall. It will be enough even if there is at least a single mattress on a double bed (and not two separate ones). So the lovers will quarrel less. Use paired decorative elements. A harmonious bedroom doesn’t have to look like a faceless hotel room. The room will be filled with a love meaning by two candlesticks, two vases, two porcelain figurines – all these are symbols of love in Feng Shui, they demonstrate that the space belongs to two.

For luck

The living room needs to be filled with light – natural and artificial, so hang a crystal chandelier if you can. The ideal option is to place a chandelier in the center of the room, it will contribute to the concentration of Qi energy and bring good luck to all residents. Add yellow accents to the interior. This is another easy way to lure luck. A yellow chair, tablecloth, pillow, or other home textiles can help you feel much luckier.

For health and longevity

Place a fluffy carpet on the floor. This is the most effective way to energize your home. It is best to give preference to natural materials, like wool. Such a rug can be put in the living room, bedroom or nursery. How about hanging it on the wall? Yes, you can hang a landscape in a wooden frame on the wall. The energy of health in the room will increase if the painting depicts a lake, river, seashore or a landscape with lush greenery.

For money

Striped curtains as a decorative element direct upward Chi energy, which contributes to financial well-being. The vertical lines that connect heaven and earth are especially favorable. Place a metal desk lamp on the left side of the desktop. This object contributes to financial success. The effect will be enhanced by an oval red carpet.

You can earn universal love and respect if you install a fireplace in the glory zone (in the southern part of the apartment). Today, this does not require redesign and breaking walls – you can buy electric or even decorative fireplace. If someone in the family needs to strengthen their business reputation, the best solution would be their photo in a red frame.