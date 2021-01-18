Devin White explains how Tom Brady has helped his development

Bucs linebacker Devin White looked very raw last season, giving many doubts about whether or not he was worthy of the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft, but he’s made a tremendous leap this season.

And apparently, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history has helped him develop.

White has been all over the field this season, racking up 140 tackles, with nine sacks as well. He was also the Bucs’ best player in their defensive front, coming up huge in coverage and helping to contain Alvin Kamara in their win over the Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

It doesn’t appear that White’s growth and Tom Brady’s first season with the team are coincidental, either, given what the Bucs linebacker recently had to say about his development.

“Thing I love about Tom is he’s always teaching,” White told NBC Sports’ Peter King, as transcribed by NESN.com. “Teaching me how to be a great leader. Every single day, every single practice, he puts the team before himself. First few days he’s in the locker room, we’re all like, ‘We’re in the locker room with the greatest quarterback of all time! Like, I wanna talk to him, I wanna get a picture with him.’ But then, he’s your teammate. You’re here for a reason.”

He continued: