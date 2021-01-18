Combat

Fight of the Day: Jerome Le Banner vs. Matt Skelton

Fight of the Day: Jerome Le Banner vs. Matt Skelton

Combat

Fight of the Day: Jerome Le Banner vs. Matt Skelton

By January 18, 2021 10:46 am

By |

 

Date: December 5, 1999
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix ’99 Finals
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home