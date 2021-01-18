Top five NFL performers from four divisional playoff games

We are now down to four. After four divisional playoff games in the National Football League this past weekend, the Green Bay Packers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship, and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. Here are the top five offensive performers from winning teams this past weekend.

5) Stefon Diggs–Buffalo Bills–On Saturday, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs showed once again why he has become one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. He caught eight passes for 106 yards and one touchdown against a formidable Baltimore Ravens defense in a 17-3 Bills victory.

4) Travis Kelce–Kansas City Chiefs–The game’s top tight end was spectacular on Sunday as he had eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Kelce’s catch was one for the ages. In the 20-yard touchdown catch, Kelce leaped over Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph and into the end zone. At the time, Kelce’s second quarter touchdown put the Chiefs up 13-3.

3) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs–He only played just over a half after suffering a concussion, but Patrick Mahomes was strong enough to get into the top five. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards, and another three rushes for 14 yards and another touchdown, as the Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns 22-17. Everyone will be keeping an eye on Mahomes’ health this week during practice heading into the AFC Championship.

2) Tom Brady–Tampa Bay Buccaneers–In his legendary battle against Drew Brees, it was Tom Brady, who was the more accurate passer. With Brees struggling with his control (three interceptions), Tom Brady was a strong game manager. He completed 18 of 33 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns, along with five rushes for two yards and another touchdown. The Buccaneers are now off to Lambeau for the NFC Championship, after their 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints.

1)Aaron Rodgers–Green Bay Packers–The Packers are off to the NFC Championship and Aaron Rodgers was simply flawless on Saturday. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns, along with another rushing touchdown. When the Los Angeles Rams were making things interesting (pulled within a touchdown at 25-18 Packers), Rodgers threw a 58-yard touchdown bomb to Allen Lazard for the only scoring in the fourth quarter, for a 32-18 win.