UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 18/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 554 2 2 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 548 3 3 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 539.5 4 4 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 501 5 5 5 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 497.5 6 6 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 479 7 7 6 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 453 8 8 2 Jon Jones Heavyweight 396 9 9 9 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 395 10 10 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 363.5 11 11 14 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 330.5 12 12 11 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 328 13 21 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 327.5 14 14 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 312 15 15 Colby Covington Welterweight 310.5 16 13 8 Max Holloway Featherweight 297.5 17 18 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289 18 19 7 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 287 19 20 Brian Ortega Featherweight 285 20 17 4W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 282 21 22 15 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 277.5 22 23 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 268.5 23 26 3W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256 24 27 10 Petr Yan Bantamweight 242.5 25 16 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 231 26 483 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 229.5 27 29 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 228.5 28 24 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 225 29 30 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 221 30 31 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 218 31 32 Dan Hooker Lightweight 205.5 32 33 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 204.5 33 34 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203 33 42 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 203 35 35 Derek Brunson Middleweight 202 36 36 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 201.5 37 37 5W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 198 38 38 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 197.5 39 355 Josh Emmett Featherweight 190.5 40 25 12 Conor McGregor Lightweight 189 41 41 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 187.5 42 43 Vicente Luque Welterweight 180 43 45 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 176 44 46 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 175.5 45 47 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175 46 48 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 172 47 49 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171 48 72 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 165 49 39 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 163 50 130 Li Jingliang Welterweight 162.5 51 52 7W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 159.5 52 54 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 156 53 55 Song Yadong Featherweight 154.5 54 56 Darren Till Middleweight 153 55 57 Neil Magny Welterweight 152 55 57 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 152 57 59 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 151.5 58 60 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 148.5 59 44 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 148 60 62 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 147.5 60 62 Uriah Hall Middleweight 147.5 62 83 Rob Font Bantamweight 143.5 63 65 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 143 64 66 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 141 64 66 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 141 66 68 Sean Strickland Middleweight 140.5 67 69 Paulo Costa Middleweight 138.5 68 71 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 136.5 69 74 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 134 70 51 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 133 71 75 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 132.5 72 76 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 131 73 77 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 130.5 74 78 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 130 75 79 Drew Dober Lightweight 129.5 75 79 Paul Felder Lightweight 129.5 77 81 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 128 78 82 James Krause Welterweight 126.5 79 107 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 126 80 60 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 125.5 81 84 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 124 82 85 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 122 83 73 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 121 84 87 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 120 84 87 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 120 86 89 Claudio Silva Welterweight 118.5 87 91 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 88 92 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 116 88 92 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116 88 92 Chris Weidman Middleweight 116 88 92 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 116 92 97 Demian Maia Welterweight 113 93 98 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112 94 101 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 111 94 101 6W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 111 96 103 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 110.5 97 104 David Teymur Lightweight 110 98 105 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 109.5 99 107 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 105 100 92 Geoff Neal Welterweight 102 101 229 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 101.5 102 110 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 101 103 111 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 100 104 90 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 99.5 104 112 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 99.5 106 113 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99 106 113 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 99 108 536 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 97 108 115 Cody Stamann Featherweight 97 108 115 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97 111 118 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 96.5 112 354 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 96 112 119 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 96 114 155 Kevin Holland Middleweight 95.5 114 121 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5 116 122 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 94.5 116 122 Jake Matthews Welterweight 94.5 116 122 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5 119 126 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 94 120 129 Edson Barboza Featherweight 93 120 100 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 93 122 128 Nik Lentz Featherweight 91.5 122 132 Shane Burgos Featherweight 91.5 124 64 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 91 124 86 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 91 124 133 Randy Brown Welterweight 91 127 134 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 90.5 128 135 Jim Miller Lightweight 89 128 135 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 89 130 137 10W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 88.5 131 109 Warlley Alves Welterweight 88 132 138 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 87 133 139 Dan Ige Featherweight 86.5 134 140 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 86 135 142 Arnold Allen Featherweight 84 135 126 Khaos Williams Welterweight 84 137 143 Alex Perez Flyweight 83.5 138 144 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 83 138 122 Matt Brown Welterweight 83 140 145 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5 141 146 Walt Harris Heavyweight 82 142 147 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 80.5 143 NR Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 80 143 53 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 80 143 148 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 80 143 148 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80 147 211 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 79.5 148 130 Renato Moicano Lightweight 77.5 149 150 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 76.5 150 150 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 75.5 151 154 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 74.5 152 155 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 74 152 106 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 74 154 150 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 73.5 154 157 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5 156 158 Darren Elkins Featherweight 73 157 159 Brendan Allen Middleweight 72.5 157 159 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 72.5 157 159 Mike Perry Welterweight 72.5 160 153 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 72 161 162 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 71.5 162 163 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 71 162 163 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 164 165 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 70.5 165 166 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 70 165 166 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 70 167 54 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 69.5 168 169 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 68.5 169 272 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 68 169 170 Grant Dawson Featherweight 68 169 170 Khama Worthy Lightweight 68 169 170 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 68 173 174 Davi Ramos Lightweight 67.5 174 362 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 67 175 175 Andre Fili Featherweight 66.5 175 175 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5 175 175 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 66.5 178 178 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 66 179 180 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 64.5 180 182 Alan Jouban Welterweight 63 189 349 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 63 182 183 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 62.5 182 183 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 62.5 184 186 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 62 185 187 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61.5 186 250 Gabriel Benitez Lightweight 61 186 188 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 61 188 536 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 60.5 188 190 Dwight Grant Welterweight 60.5 188 190 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60.5 191 193 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 60 191 193 Jalin Turner Lightweight 60 191 193 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 60 191 193 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 60 191 193 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60 191 193 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 60 197 199 Alexander Gustafsson Heavyweight 59 197 199 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59 197 199 Zak Cummings Middleweight 59 200 178 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 58.5 201 393 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 58 202 202 Alexander Romanov Heavyweight 57.5 202 202 13W Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 57.5 202 202 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 57.5 205 224 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 57 205 205 Song Kenan Welterweight 57 207 345 Herbert Burns Featherweight 56 207 208 Mickey Gall Welterweight 56 207 208 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 56 207 183 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 56 211 211 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 55.5 211 211 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 55.5 213 214 Lyman Good Welterweight 55 213 214 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 55 215 217 Darren Stewart Middleweight 54.5 215 217 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5 215 483 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 54.5 215 217 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 54.5 219 220 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 54 219 205 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 54 219 281 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 54 219 220 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 54 223 224 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 53.5 223 224 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 53.5 223 224 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 53.5 226 228 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 53 227 229 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 52.5 227 229 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 52.5 229 232 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 52 229 139 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 52 229 232 Sabina Mazo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 52 232 235 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 51.5 232 235 Karl Roberson Middleweight 51.5 232 235 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 51.5 232 235 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 51.5 236 240 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 51 236 188 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 51 236 205 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 51 236 240 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 51 236 220 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 51 241 368 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 50 241 242 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 50 241 242 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 50 244 244 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 49.5 244 244 Nicco Montano Women’s Flyweight 49.5 244 244 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5 247 247 Brandon Royval Flyweight 49 247 247 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 49 249 249 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 48.5 249 324 Michel Pereira Welterweight 48.5 251 330 Cub Swanson Featherweight 48 251 512 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 48 251 393 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 48 251 333 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 48 255 251 Tyson Nam Flyweight 47.5 256 252 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 47 256 252 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 47 258 254 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 46.5 259 255 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46 260 256 12W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 45.5 261 257 Clay Guida Lightweight 45 261 257 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 45 261 257 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 45 264 261 Andre Muniz Middleweight 44.5 264 261 Askar Askarov Flyweight 44.5 266 214 Alex Morono Welterweight 44 266 263 Eryk Anders Middleweight 44 266 263 Tim Means Welterweight 44 269 265 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 43.5 269 265 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 43.5 269 265 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 43.5 272 268 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43 272 268 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43 272 268 Sean Brady Welterweight 43 272 268 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 43 276 272 14W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 42.5 277 274 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 42 278 277 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41 279 278 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 40.5 279 257 Damon Jackson Featherweight 40.5 279 278 John Makdessi Lightweight 40.5 279 278 Max Griffin Welterweight 40.5 283 281 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 40 283 281 Charles Rosa Featherweight 40 283 281 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 40 283 281 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 40 283 281 Takashi Sato Welterweight 40 288 235 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 39.5 289 287 Lando Vannata Lightweight 38 289 287 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38 291 289 Michael Johnson Lightweight 37.5 292 291 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 37 292 291 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 37 292 291 Rick Glenn Lightweight 37 292 291 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 37 296 295 Bobby Green Lightweight 36.5 297 281 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 36 297 296 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36 297 296 Mike Grundy Featherweight 36 300 298 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 35.5 301 299 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 35 301 299 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 301 299 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 35 301 299 Markus Perez Middleweight 35 301 299 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 35 306 306 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 34.5 307 307 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34 307 307 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 34 307 307 Kevin Aguilar Lightweight 34 307 307 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 34 311 312 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 33.5 311 312 Joe Solecki Lightweight 33.5 313 324 Miles Johns Bantamweight 33 314 512 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 32.5 314 316 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5 316 319 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 32 317 320 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 31.5 318 321 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 31 318 321 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 31 320 323 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 30.5 321 307 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 30 321 325 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 321 512 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 30 321 355 Julian Erosa Featherweight 30 321 325 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 30 321 325 Mounir Lazeez Welterweight 30 321 299 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 30 328 330 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 29.5 328 330 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 29.5 330 333 Mads Burnell Featherweight 29 330 333 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 29 330 333 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 29 333 NR 11W Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 28.5 333 337 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 28.5 335 339 Alan Patrick Lightweight 28 335 339 Tim Elliott Flyweight 28 337 341 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27.5 337 341 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5 337 341 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 27.5 337 341 Juan Espino Heavyweight 27.5 341 345 Brad Riddell Lightweight 27 341 345 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 27 341 170 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 27 341 323 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 27 345 349 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 26.5 345 349 Frank Camacho Lightweight 26.5 347 352 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 26 348 471 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 25.5 349 355 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 25 349 355 Amir Albazi Flyweight 25 349 355 Darrick Minner Featherweight 25 349 355 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 25 349 NR Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 25 349 129 Julio Arce Bantamweight 25 349 NR Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 25 349 355 Phil Hawes Middleweight 25 349 355 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 25 358 362 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 24.5 358 362 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5 358 362 Nathan Maness Bantamweight 24.5 358 362 Shane Young Featherweight 24.5 358 337 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5 358 362 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5 364 345 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24 365 369 Danny Henry Featherweight 23.5 365 369 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 23.5 367 371 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23 367 371 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 23 367 371 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 23 367 371 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 367 371 Thiago Moises Lightweight 23 372 376 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 22.5 372 376 Christian Aguilera Welterweight 22.5 372 376 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 372 158 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 22.5 372 376 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 372 376 Kay Hanson Women’s Strawweight 22.5 372 376 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 22.5 372 376 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5 372 376 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 22.5 372 422 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22.5 383 352 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 22 382 385 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 22 382 385 Omar Morales Featherweight 22 385 387 Alex White Lightweight 21.5 385 387 Jack Marshman Middleweight 21.5 385 257 Jared Gordon Featherweight 21.5 388 408 Jake Collier Heavyweight 21 389 390 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 20.5 389 390 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20.5 389 409 Christos Giagos Lightweight 20.5 389 390 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 20.5 393 393 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 20 393 393 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 20 393 NR Jimmy Flick Flyweight 20 393 393 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 20 393 393 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 20 393 393 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 20 393 393 Spike Carlyle Featherweight 20 393 393 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 20 401 405 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 19.5 401 405 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5 403 407 Randy Costa Bantamweight 19 404 409 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 18 404 409 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 18 404 393 David Zawada Welterweight 18 404 224 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18 408 413 Charles Byrd Middleweight 17.5 408 413 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5 408 413 Davey Grant Bantamweight 17.5 408 413 Thomas Almeida Featherweight 17.5 412 393 Gian Villante Heavyweight 16 412 419 15W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 16 414 420 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 15.5 415 483 Carlos Condit Welterweight 14.5 415 483 Roman Dolidze Light Heavyweight 14.5 415 421 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 14.5 418 512 Chase Hooper Featherweight 14 418 422 Jack Shore Bantamweight 14 418 422 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14 418 422 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 14 422 426 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5 422 426 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 13.5 422 426 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5 425 429 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 13 425 429 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 13 425 429 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 13 425 429 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 13 425 429 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 425 429 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13 431 435 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 12.5 432 436 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 12 432 436 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 12 432 436 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 12 435 440 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 11.5 436 441 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 10.5 437 442 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 10 437 442 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10 437 442 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 10 437 442 Jason Witt Welterweight 10 437 442 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 10 437 442 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 10 437 442 Mike Davis Featherweight 10 437 442 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10 437 442 Tristan Connelly Lightweight 10 437 442 William Knight Light Heavyweight 10 447 483 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 9.5 447 455 David Dvorak Flyweight 9.5 447 455 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 9.5 447 455 Karol Rosa Women’s Flyweight 9.5 447 455 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9.5 452 459 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 9 452 442 Court McGee Welterweight 9 452 459 Jordan Wright Middleweight 9 452 442 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 9 452 459 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 9 452 459 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 9 452 459 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9 452 459 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 9 452 459 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 461 NR Deron Winn Middleweight 8.5 461 467 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 8.5 461 467 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 8.5 461 467 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 8.5 465 471 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 8 465 471 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 8 467 474 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 7.5 467 474 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 7.5 467 442 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 7.5 467 474 Nad Narimani Featherweight 7.5 467 474 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5 472 479 Emil Meek Welterweight 7 473 480 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 6.5 474 482 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 5.5 475 483 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 475 316 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 5 475 536 Austin Lingo Featherweight 5 475 483 Bill Algeo Featherweight 5 475 483 Daniel Chavez Featherweight 5 475 483 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 5 475 483 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 5 475 483 Fares Ziam Lightweight 5 475 483 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 5 475 115 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 5 475 NR Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5 475 483 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 5 475 483 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5 475 483 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 5 475 483 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 5 475 483 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 5 475 483 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5 475 483 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 5 475 483 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5 475 483 Parker Porter Heavyweight 5 475 483 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5 475 483 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5 475 NR Tafon Nchukwi Middleweight 5 475 483 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 5 475 483 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 5 475 483 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 5 475 536 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5 502 512 Alex da Silva Lightweight 4.5 502 459 Anthony Birchak Bantamweight 4.5 502 512 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5 502 483 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 4.5 502 512 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5 502 512 Impa Kasanganay Middleweight 4.5 502 512 Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 4.5 502 483 John Allan Light Heavyweight 4.5 502 272 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 4.5 502 512 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 4.5 502 512 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 4.5 502 512 Sean Woodson Featherweight 4.5 502 512 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5 502 512 Wellington Turman Middleweight 4.5 516 190 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4 516 527 Bartosz Fabinski Middleweight 4 516 527 Brok Weaver Lightweight 4 516 527 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4 516 527 Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4 516 512 Justin Jaynes Lightweight 4 516 527 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4 523 534 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 3.5 523 534 Vince Morales Featherweight 3.5 525 536 Aalon Cruz Lightweight 0 525 536 Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0 525 536 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0 525 536 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 525 536 Alan Badout Heavyweight 0 525 536 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 525 536 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0 525 28 Ali AlQaisi Bantamweight 0 525 536 Andreas Michailidis Light Heavyweight 0 525 536 Anthony Ivy Welterweight 0 525 536 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 525 536 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 0 525 536 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0 525 536 Bruno Silva Flyweight 0 525 119 Cameron Else Bantamweight 0 525 536 Carlton Minus Lightweight 0 525 536 Charlie Ontiveros Middleweight 0 525 536 Cody Durden Flyweight 0 525 536 Cole Williams Welterweight 0 525 536 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0 525 536 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 525 536 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0 525 536 Gabriel Green Welterweight 0 525 536 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0 525 536 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 0 525 527 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0 525 536 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 0 525 536 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0 525 330 Jamey Simmons Featherweight 0 525 536 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0 525 NR Jamie Pickett Middleweight 0 525 536 Jared Gooden Welterweight 0 525 536 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 525 536 Jerome Rivera Flyweight 0 525 536 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 0 525 536 John Castaneda Bantamweight 0 525 369 Jonny Munoz Featherweight 0 525 536 Jordan Williams Middleweight 0 525 536 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 0 525 274 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 0 525 536 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 525 536 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 525 536 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 525 536 KB Bhullar Middleweight 0 525 536 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0 525 536 Lara Procopio Women’s Flyweight 0 525 536 Lilya Shakirova Women’s Flyweight 0 525 536 Louis Cosce Welterweight 0 525 536 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 0 525 536 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 525 536 Mark Striegl Bantamweight 0 525 536 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 525 536 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 0 525 536 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 525 536 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 525 536 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 525 536 Peter Barrett Featherweight 0 525 536 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0 525 536 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 0 525 536 Ray Rodriguez Bantamweight 0 525 536 Rhys McKee Welterweight 0 525 536 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0 525 536 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0 525 536 Roque Martinez Heavyweight 0 525 NR Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0 525 536 Sarah Alpar Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 525 536 Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 525 536 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 525 536 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0 525 536 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 525 536 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 525 536 T.J. Brown Featherweight 0 525 536 T.J. Laramie Featherweight 0 525 536 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 0 525 536 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0 525 536 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 0 525 536 Victor Rodriguez Bantamweight 0 525 536 Vincent Cachero Featherweight 0 525 536 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 525 536 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 525 536 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 0 525 536 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 0

Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings

