UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 18/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|554
|2
|2
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|548
|3
|3
|3
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|539.5
|4
|4
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantamweight
|501
|5
|5
|5
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|497.5
|6
|6
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|479
|7
|7
|6
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|453
|8
|8
|2
|Jon Jones
|Heavyweight
|396
|9
|9
|9
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|395
|10
|10
|2W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|363.5
|11
|11
|14
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|330.5
|12
|12
|11
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|328
|13
|21
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|327.5
|14
|14
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|312
|15
|15
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|310.5
|16
|13
|8
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|297.5
|17
|18
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|289
|18
|19
|7
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|287
|19
|20
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|285
|20
|17
|4W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|282
|21
|22
|15
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|277.5
|22
|23
|13
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|268.5
|23
|26
|3W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|256
|24
|27
|10
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|242.5
|25
|16
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|231
|26
|483
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|229.5
|27
|29
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|228.5
|28
|24
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|225
|29
|30
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|221
|30
|31
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|218
|31
|32
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|205.5
|32
|33
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|204.5
|33
|34
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|203
|33
|42
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|203
|35
|35
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|202
|36
|36
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|201.5
|37
|37
|5W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|198
|38
|38
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|197.5
|39
|355
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|190.5
|40
|25
|12
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|189
|41
|41
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|187.5
|42
|43
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|180
|43
|45
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|176
|44
|46
|Cody Garbrandt
|Flyweight
|175.5
|45
|47
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|175
|46
|48
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|172
|47
|49
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|171
|48
|72
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|165
|49
|39
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|163
|50
|130
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|162.5
|51
|52
|7W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|159.5
|52
|54
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|156
|53
|55
|Song Yadong
|Featherweight
|154.5
|54
|56
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|153
|55
|57
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|152
|55
|57
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|152
|57
|59
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|151.5
|58
|60
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|148.5
|59
|44
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|148
|60
|62
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|147.5
|60
|62
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|147.5
|62
|83
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|143.5
|63
|65
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|143
|64
|66
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|141
|64
|66
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|141
|66
|68
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|140.5
|67
|69
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|138.5
|68
|71
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|136.5
|69
|74
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|134
|70
|51
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|133
|71
|75
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|132.5
|72
|76
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|131
|73
|77
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|130.5
|74
|78
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|130
|75
|79
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|129.5
|75
|79
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|129.5
|77
|81
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|128
|78
|82
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|126.5
|79
|107
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|126
|80
|60
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|125.5
|81
|84
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|124
|82
|85
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|122
|83
|73
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|121
|84
|87
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|120
|84
|87
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|86
|89
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|118.5
|87
|91
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|88
|92
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|116
|88
|92
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|116
|88
|92
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|116
|88
|92
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|116
|92
|97
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|113
|93
|98
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|94
|101
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|111
|94
|101
|6W
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|111
|96
|103
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|110.5
|97
|104
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|98
|105
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|109.5
|99
|107
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|105
|100
|92
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|102
|101
|229
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|101.5
|102
|110
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|101
|103
|111
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|100
|104
|90
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|99.5
|104
|112
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|99.5
|106
|113
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|99
|106
|113
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|99
|108
|536
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|97
|108
|115
|Cody Stamann
|Featherweight
|97
|108
|115
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|111
|118
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|96.5
|112
|354
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|96
|112
|119
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|96
|114
|155
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|95.5
|114
|121
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|95.5
|116
|122
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|94.5
|116
|122
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|94.5
|116
|122
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|94.5
|119
|126
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|94
|120
|129
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|93
|120
|100
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|93
|122
|128
|Nik Lentz
|Featherweight
|91.5
|122
|132
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|91.5
|124
|64
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|91
|124
|86
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|91
|124
|133
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|91
|127
|134
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|90.5
|128
|135
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|89
|128
|135
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|89
|130
|137
|10W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|88.5
|131
|109
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|88
|132
|138
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|87
|133
|139
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|86.5
|134
|140
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|86
|135
|142
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|84
|135
|126
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|84
|137
|143
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|83.5
|138
|144
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|83
|138
|122
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|83
|140
|145
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|82.5
|141
|146
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|82
|142
|147
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|80.5
|143
|NR
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|80
|143
|53
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|80
|143
|148
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|80
|143
|148
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|80
|147
|211
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|79.5
|148
|130
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|77.5
|149
|150
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|76.5
|150
|150
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|75.5
|151
|154
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|74.5
|152
|155
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|74
|152
|106
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|74
|154
|150
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|73.5
|154
|157
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|73.5
|156
|158
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|73
|157
|159
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|72.5
|157
|159
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|157
|159
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|72.5
|160
|153
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|72
|161
|162
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|71.5
|162
|163
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|71
|162
|163
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|164
|165
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|70.5
|165
|166
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|70
|165
|166
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|70
|167
|54
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|69.5
|168
|169
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|68.5
|169
|272
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|68
|169
|170
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|68
|169
|170
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|68
|169
|170
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|173
|174
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|67.5
|174
|362
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|67
|175
|175
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|66.5
|175
|175
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|66.5
|175
|175
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|66.5
|178
|178
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|66
|179
|180
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|64.5
|180
|182
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|63
|189
|349
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|63
|182
|183
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|62.5
|182
|183
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|62.5
|184
|186
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|62
|185
|187
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|61.5
|186
|250
|Gabriel Benitez
|Lightweight
|61
|186
|188
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|61
|188
|536
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|60.5
|188
|190
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|60.5
|188
|190
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|60.5
|191
|193
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|60
|191
|193
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|60
|191
|193
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|60
|191
|193
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|60
|191
|193
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|60
|191
|193
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|60
|197
|199
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Heavyweight
|59
|197
|199
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|59
|197
|199
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|59
|200
|178
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|58.5
|201
|393
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|202
|202
|Alexander Romanov
|Heavyweight
|57.5
|202
|202
|13W
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|57.5
|202
|202
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|57.5
|205
|224
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|57
|205
|205
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|57
|207
|345
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|56
|207
|208
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|56
|207
|208
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|56
|207
|183
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|56
|211
|211
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|55.5
|211
|211
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|55.5
|213
|214
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|55
|213
|214
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|55
|215
|217
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|54.5
|215
|217
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|54.5
|215
|483
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|54.5
|215
|217
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|54.5
|219
|220
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|54
|219
|205
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|54
|219
|281
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|54
|219
|220
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|54
|223
|224
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|53.5
|223
|224
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|53.5
|223
|224
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|53.5
|226
|228
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|227
|229
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|227
|229
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|52.5
|229
|232
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|52
|229
|139
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|52
|229
|232
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|52
|232
|235
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|51.5
|232
|235
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|51.5
|232
|235
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|51.5
|232
|235
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|51.5
|236
|240
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|51
|236
|188
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|236
|205
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|51
|236
|240
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|51
|236
|220
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|51
|241
|368
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|50
|241
|242
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|50
|241
|242
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|244
|244
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|49.5
|244
|244
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|244
|244
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|49.5
|247
|247
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|49
|247
|247
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|49
|249
|249
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|48.5
|249
|324
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|48.5
|251
|330
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|48
|251
|512
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|48
|251
|393
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|48
|251
|333
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|48
|255
|251
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|47.5
|256
|252
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|256
|252
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|47
|258
|254
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|46.5
|259
|255
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46
|260
|256
|12W
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|45.5
|261
|257
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|45
|261
|257
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|261
|257
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|264
|261
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|44.5
|264
|261
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|44.5
|266
|214
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|44
|266
|263
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|44
|266
|263
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|44
|269
|265
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|43.5
|269
|265
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|43.5
|269
|265
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|43.5
|272
|268
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|272
|268
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|272
|268
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|43
|272
|268
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|43
|276
|272
|14W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|42.5
|277
|274
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|42
|278
|277
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|41
|279
|278
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|40.5
|279
|257
|Damon Jackson
|Featherweight
|40.5
|279
|278
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|40.5
|279
|278
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|40.5
|283
|281
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|40
|283
|281
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|40
|283
|281
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|283
|281
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|40
|283
|281
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|40
|288
|235
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|39.5
|289
|287
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|38
|289
|287
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|291
|289
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|37.5
|292
|291
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|37
|292
|291
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|37
|292
|291
|Rick Glenn
|Lightweight
|37
|292
|291
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|37
|296
|295
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|36.5
|297
|281
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|36
|297
|296
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|36
|297
|296
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|36
|300
|298
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|35.5
|301
|299
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|35
|301
|299
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|301
|299
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|35
|301
|299
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|35
|301
|299
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|35
|306
|306
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|307
|307
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|34
|307
|307
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|34
|307
|307
|Kevin Aguilar
|Lightweight
|34
|307
|307
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|34
|311
|312
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|33.5
|311
|312
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|33.5
|313
|324
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|33
|314
|512
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|314
|316
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|316
|319
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|32
|317
|320
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|318
|321
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|318
|321
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|31
|320
|323
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|30.5
|321
|307
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|30
|321
|325
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|321
|512
|Jonathan Pearce
|Featherweight
|30
|321
|355
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|30
|321
|325
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|30
|321
|325
|Mounir Lazeez
|Welterweight
|30
|321
|299
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|30
|328
|330
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|328
|330
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|330
|333
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|29
|330
|333
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|29
|330
|333
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|29
|333
|NR
|11W
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|28.5
|333
|337
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|335
|339
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|28
|335
|339
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|28
|337
|341
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|27.5
|337
|341
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|337
|341
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|27.5
|337
|341
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|27.5
|341
|345
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|27
|341
|345
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|27
|341
|170
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|27
|341
|323
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|27
|345
|349
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|345
|349
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|26.5
|347
|352
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|26
|348
|471
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|349
|355
|Adrian Yanez
|Bantamweight
|25
|349
|355
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|25
|349
|355
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|25
|349
|355
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|25
|349
|NR
|Jordan Leavitt
|Lightweight
|25
|349
|129
|Julio Arce
|Bantamweight
|25
|349
|NR
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|25
|349
|355
|Phil Hawes
|Middleweight
|25
|349
|355
|Sasha Palatnikov
|Welterweight
|25
|358
|362
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|358
|362
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|24.5
|358
|362
|Nathan Maness
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|358
|362
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|24.5
|358
|337
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24.5
|358
|362
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24.5
|364
|345
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24
|365
|369
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|23.5
|365
|369
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|23.5
|367
|371
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|367
|371
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|23
|367
|371
|Enrique Barzola
|Bantamweight
|23
|367
|371
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|367
|371
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|23
|372
|376
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|372
|376
|Christian Aguilera
|Welterweight
|22.5
|372
|376
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|372
|158
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|22.5
|372
|376
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|372
|376
|Kay Hanson
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|372
|376
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|372
|376
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|372
|376
|Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|372
|422
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|22.5
|383
|352
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|22
|382
|385
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|22
|382
|385
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|22
|385
|387
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|21.5
|385
|387
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|21.5
|385
|257
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|21.5
|388
|408
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|21
|389
|390
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|389
|390
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20.5
|389
|409
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|20.5
|389
|390
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|20.5
|393
|393
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|393
|393
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|20
|393
|NR
|Jimmy Flick
|Flyweight
|20
|393
|393
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|393
|393
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|20
|393
|393
|Miranda Maverick
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|393
|393
|Spike Carlyle
|Featherweight
|20
|393
|393
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|20
|401
|405
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|19.5
|401
|405
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|19.5
|403
|407
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|19
|404
|409
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|404
|409
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Middleweight
|18
|404
|393
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|18
|404
|224
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|18
|408
|413
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|17.5
|408
|413
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|17.5
|408
|413
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|17.5
|408
|413
|Thomas Almeida
|Featherweight
|17.5
|412
|393
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|16
|412
|419
|15W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|16
|414
|420
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|15.5
|415
|483
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|14.5
|415
|483
|Roman Dolidze
|Light Heavyweight
|14.5
|415
|421
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|14.5
|418
|512
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|14
|418
|422
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|14
|418
|422
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|14
|418
|422
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|14
|422
|426
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|422
|426
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|13.5
|422
|426
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|425
|429
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|425
|429
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|13
|425
|429
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|13
|425
|429
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|13
|425
|429
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|425
|429
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|13
|431
|435
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|432
|436
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|12
|432
|436
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|12
|432
|436
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|12
|435
|440
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|11.5
|436
|441
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|10.5
|437
|442
|Cory McKenna
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|437
|442
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|10
|437
|442
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|10
|437
|442
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|10
|437
|442
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|10
|437
|442
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|437
|442
|Mike Davis
|Featherweight
|10
|437
|442
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|437
|442
|Tristan Connelly
|Lightweight
|10
|437
|442
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|447
|483
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|9.5
|447
|455
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|9.5
|447
|455
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|9.5
|447
|455
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|9.5
|447
|455
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9.5
|452
|459
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|452
|442
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|9
|452
|459
|Jordan Wright
|Middleweight
|9
|452
|442
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|9
|452
|459
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|452
|459
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|452
|459
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|9
|452
|459
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Heavyweight
|9
|452
|459
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|461
|NR
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|8.5
|461
|467
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|461
|467
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|8.5
|461
|467
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|465
|471
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|8
|465
|471
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|8
|467
|474
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|467
|474
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|7.5
|467
|442
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|7.5
|467
|474
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|7.5
|467
|474
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|472
|479
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|7
|473
|480
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|6.5
|474
|482
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|5.5
|475
|483
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|475
|316
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|5
|475
|536
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|5
|475
|483
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|5
|475
|483
|Daniel Chavez
|Featherweight
|5
|475
|483
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|475
|483
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|5
|475
|483
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|5
|475
|483
|Guram Kutateladze
|Lightweight
|5
|475
|115
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|5
|475
|NR
|Joselyne Edwards
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|475
|483
|Kanako Murata
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|475
|483
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|475
|483
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|5
|475
|483
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|475
|483
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|5
|475
|483
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|475
|483
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|5
|475
|483
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|475
|483
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|5
|475
|483
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|5
|475
|483
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|475
|NR
|Tafon Nchukwi
|Middleweight
|5
|475
|483
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|5
|475
|483
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|5
|475
|483
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|5
|475
|536
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|502
|512
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|502
|459
|Anthony Birchak
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|502
|512
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|4.5
|502
|483
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|4.5
|502
|512
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|502
|512
|Impa Kasanganay
|Middleweight
|4.5
|502
|512
|Irwin Rivera
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|502
|483
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|4.5
|502
|272
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|4.5
|502
|512
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|502
|512
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|502
|512
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|4.5
|502
|512
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|4.5
|502
|512
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|4.5
|516
|190
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4
|516
|527
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Middleweight
|4
|516
|527
|Brok Weaver
|Lightweight
|4
|516
|527
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4
|516
|527
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Bantamweight
|4
|516
|512
|Justin Jaynes
|Lightweight
|4
|516
|527
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|523
|534
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|3.5
|523
|534
|Vince Morales
|Featherweight
|3.5
|525
|536
|Aalon Cruz
|Lightweight
|0
|525
|536
|Aaron Phillips
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|0
|525
|536
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|525
|536
|Alan Badout
|Heavyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|525
|536
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|525
|28
|Ali AlQaisi
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Andreas Michailidis
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Anthony Ivy
|Welterweight
|0
|525
|536
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|525
|536
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweight
|0
|525
|536
|Ben Sosoli
|Heavyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|525
|119
|Cameron Else
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Carlton Minus
|Lightweight
|0
|525
|536
|Charlie Ontiveros
|Middleweight
|0
|525
|536
|Cody Durden
|Flyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|525
|536
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|0
|525
|536
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|0
|525
|536
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|525
|527
|Jacob Kilburn
|Featherweight
|0
|525
|536
|Jacob Malkoun
|Middleweight
|0
|525
|536
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|0
|525
|330
|Jamey Simmons
|Featherweight
|0
|525
|536
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|525
|NR
|Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|0
|525
|536
|Jared Gooden
|Welterweight
|0
|525
|536
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Jerome Rivera
|Flyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|525
|536
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|369
|Jonny Munoz
|Featherweight
|0
|525
|536
|Jordan Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|525
|536
|Josh Parisian
|Heavyweight
|0
|525
|274
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|0
|525
|536
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|525
|536
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|525
|536
|KB Bhullar
|Middleweight
|0
|525
|536
|Kevin Natividad
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Lara Procopio
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Lilya Shakirova
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Louis Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|525
|536
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Mark Striegl
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|0
|525
|536
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|525
|536
|Peter Barrett
|Featherweight
|0
|525
|536
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|Welterweight
|0
|525
|536
|Ray Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Rhys McKee
|Welterweight
|0
|525
|536
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|525
|536
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|525
|536
|Roque Martinez
|Heavyweight
|0
|525
|NR
|Sam Hughes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|525
|536
|Sarah Alpar
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|525
|536
|Shanna Young
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|525
|536
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|525
|536
|Steve Garcia
|Featherweight
|0
|525
|536
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|525
|536
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|525
|536
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|0
|525
|536
|T.J. Laramie
|Featherweight
|0
|525
|536
|Timur Valiev
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Victor Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|525
|536
|Vincent Cachero
|Featherweight
|0
|525
|536
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|525
|536
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|0
|525
|536
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|0
Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings
