Conor McGregor Scouting Report

Vitals

5’9″ 155 lbs (Lightweight)

74″ reach, Southpaw

July 14, 1988

Record

22-4 (UFC: 10-2)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

National boxing champion

Championships Held

CWFC Featherweight Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)

CWFC Lightweight Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)

Interim UFC Featherweight Champion: 2015 (no title defenses)

UFC Featherweight Champion: 2015-16 (no title defenses)

UFC Lightweight Champion: 2016-17 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– dynamic striker

– knockout power in all his limbs

– precision accuracy with his strikes

– left hand is deadly

– extremely confident

– trash talking can get into opponent’s head

– young & in his prime

– huge reach for his height

– finishes fights

– very active striker

– greatly outstrikes his opponent

– solid takedown defense

– very successful landing his own takedowns

– solid striking defense

– great footwork

– very good at understanding space

– cerebral fighter

– well coached

– knockout power transfers with him to higher weight classes

– very fast starter

Weaknesses

– has shown that an elite wrestler can take him down & keep him there for long stretches

– susceptible to submissions

– doesn’t land many takedowns

– has had cardio issues when fighting at heavier weights

– has been mostly inactive over past few years

– very busy doing non-MMA activities – loss of focus?

– some question his heart when the going gets tough in a fight

Synopsis

Notorious has done a lot of talking, but he’s also done a lot of walking to back it up.