Fighters of the Week

1. Max Holloway: Holloway showed that he’s far from done and belongs in the title contention, after an absolute whalloping of Calvin Kattar in the main event of the UFC’s 2021 debut card on ABC.

2. Nick Browne: Was crowned the new LFA lightweight champion after a five-round affair with Arthur Estrazulas in the main event of LFA 97 on Friday, which means we probably won’t see him in LFA again.

3. Li Jingliang: At a +260 underdog, pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend after landing a hellacious left on Santiago Ponzinibbio, thwarting his bid for an eighth-straight victory in the UFC.

4. Alessio Di Chirico: Another huge upset was Di Chirico kicking Joaquin Buckley’s hype train off the tracks.

5. Carlos Condit: In the co-main event of the UFC’s ABC debut and a fight I would have killed to see a decade ago, Condit got by Matt Brown, not sure it was 30-27, but Condit won confidently.

6. Takuma Inoue: At the legendary Korakuen Hall, the former interim WBC world champion claimed OPBF bantamweight bout, defeating Keita Kurihara.

7. William Tackett: In the main event of the returning Fight To Win, Tackett pulled off a split-decision victory over John Combs.

8. Ryota Toyoshima: At only 25 and with some serious power in his hands, Toyoshima is an OPBF welterweight champion and is destined for big things.

9. Punahele Soriano: In what will go down as the first mixed martial arts fight on ABC, Soriano TKO’d Dusko Todorovic.

10. Bruno Azeredo: Picked up a UD win in the main event of UAE Warriors 15 with Dana White and company in attendance.

11. Eldar Eldarov: Remained the Brave super lightweight champion after forcing a cut stoppage over UFC vet Leonardo Mafra.

12. Joselyne Edwards: The Panamanian made a hugely successful UFC debut, defeating Wu Yanan in the prelim headliner.

13. Jonnatas Gracie: Earned a split-decision win in overtime of Hugo Marques in the co-main of Fight To Win 160.

14. Austin Lingo: In the first UFC fight of 2021, Lingo pitched a shutout over Jacob Kilburn.

15. Vanessa Melo: In a dire situation, Melo snapped a three-fight losing streak, besting Sarah Moras, and saving off the axe for the time being.