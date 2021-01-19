Ravens ponder improvement in 2021

The Lamar-era Ravens will enter their fourth season in 2021 seemingly just a few tweaks shy of establishing a legit run at a Super Bowl appearance. They remind me of the early McNabb years of Philly when the Eagles did an extended run of NFC near-dominance (2001-2005) riding a dynamic young QB with legs and a stiff defense.

The Ravens have a lot of nice pieces in place with a stable management team. But is it all enough to get to the top?

Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com suggests the team will address the following concerns:

How will they improve the passing attack?

That is the question weighing most heavily on the minds of pundits and fans after Saturday’s loss. Baltimore finished last in the NFL in passing yards per game (171.2 yards), a decline of 30 yards per game compared to 2019.