The Key Gaming Apps for Any Serious Sports Fan

Whether it’s football, basketball, baseball, or any other sport, finding the key gaming apps to enhance your favourite sport is something that avid sports fans tend to do. With such an extensive range available, however, it is often difficult to properly evaluate which of these apps are essential, and which are best to swerve. So, what tools are currently available for you to choose the right gaming app?

Sports Betting

Sports and sports betting go hand-in-hand, and there is a long list of sports betting sites currently on the market vying for a slice of the sports betting pie. As a result of the sheer volume of sports betting operators available, it can be hard to navigate to choose an appropriate option. Considering other entertainment markets have comparison sites to help fans choose, the sports market seems to be lacking somewhat. For example, in the online casino sector, review sites like this one https://bonus.ca/free-spins-no-deposit/ have worked to great success by providing in-depth analysis on many online casino sites, along with information on any potential free spins and sign-up offers.

Bonusfinder and similar online casino review sites look to be a good model for the sports betting industry to follow, as sports fans could get the best deal for their bets as well as benefit from offers. Another example of an effective comparison site in the entertainment sector is https://www.comparethemarket.com/digital-tv/ which clearly lays out the options and helps save money through deals.

The Rise of EA Sports

One juggernaut of the sports gaming scene is EA Sports, who have transformed sports gaming with releases such as FIFA and Madden. New versions of these games are regularly released, and, although FIFA and Madden were primarily designed for console gaming, advancements in mobile and tablet graphic quality have recently seen them transferred to an app format. A recent report found that downloads of FIFA mobile have comfortably surpassed the 100 million mark worldwide. Meanwhile, the Madden NFL mobile game has also been a key driver of growth for the EA Sports brand, with the expanding international coverage of the American sport illustrated here by https://thesportsdaily.com/category/nfl/.

Stats and Tracking Apps

Some of the most popular sports apps in recent years have come in the form of tracking and fitness apps such as Strava, which allows people to track their run or cycle and compare it with that of other users’. The success of Strava has seen a variety of similar apps coming onto the market, tracking players’ results in a variety of sports.

The Freeletics app has brought personal training onto mobiles – with no gym equipment needed and the app free to download, it is one of the most popular amongst fitness fans. Moving forward, expect to see an influx of similar apps entering the market, potentially providing skills and advice to players of a variety of sports. With app review sites now becoming increasingly viewable online, expect the word to spread amongst sports fanatics once a particularly innovative app enters the sports market. Whilst popular sports apps from existing developers like EA continue to hold a prominent pitch, there seems plenty of room for new sports gaming apps to enter the scene in the immediate future.