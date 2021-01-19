The Livest Dog at UFC Chiesa vs Magny: Mason Jones

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Mason Jones

Opponent: Mike Davis

Odds: +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

It’s easy to see why bettors and fans alike would be high on Mike Davis at the moment. His last performance was a brutal, one-sided beatdown over Thomas Gifford. While it was a good performance, the eyes that were dragged to the ridiculously late stoppage is really what helped to bring the hype.

The difference is that there is a large gap between Thomas Gifford and Mason Jones. Jones is one of the more physically gifted fighters at 155 lbs. In addition to having superior strength to most opponents, his ability to hold people against the cage and work away at them zaps their power. Of course, his grappling is also underrated thanks to a number of KO wins. His original background is in judo where he qualified for the Commonwealth Games.

Although it’s tough to like a newcomer coming in for his debut like this, I just see more paths to victory for Jones in this one.

2021 Record: 0-0 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $0

Return on Investment: 0%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

