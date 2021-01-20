Angels sign starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Cubs

Jose Quintana of Arjona, Colombia, has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels worth $8 million from the Chicago Cubs according to the Associated Press. The Angels will become Quintana’s third team he has played for in his Major League Baseball career. In addition to the Cubs, Quintana has pitched for the Chicago White Sox.

Quintana did not have a decision in four games in 2020. During his 10 innings pitched, he gave up 10 hits, five earned runs, three walks, and had 12 strikeouts, with an earned run average of 4.50, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.30.

In July before the Cubs season started, Quintana, a left-hander, suffered one of the most bizarre off-field injuries in Major League Baseball history. He lacerated a nerve in his thumb while washing dishes. Quintana would need surgery because the thumb he lacerated was on his left hand. He would join the Cubs at the end of August, and made an appearance as an opener in a 3-2 Cubs loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 22.

Quintana’s best Major League Baseball season was with the White Sox in 2016. That year he was an All-Star for the only time in his career. Quintana had a record of 13 wins and 12 losses, along with a career-best earned run average of 3.20, and WHIP of 1.16. Quintana also won 13 games with the Cubs in 2018 and 2019.

There is no doubt that the Angels needed to improve their pitching for 2021. This past season, Angels starting pitchers had a dreadful earned run average of 5.52. Only the Detroit Tigers at 6.37 had a worse starting rotation earned run average than Los Angeles.

Quintana is also expected to join an Angels starting rotation that includes Andrew Heaney, Shohei Ohtani, Dylan Bundy, and Griffin Canning. Quintana also will be reunited with manager Joe Maddon with the Angels. The two were with the Cubs from 2017 to 2019.